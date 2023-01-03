School Basketball: Burnt-Hills Ballston Lake girls win in OT

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake girls’ basketball knocked off Queensbury in overtime 46-43 in non-league action Tuesday.

Grace O’Connor led the victors with 16 points, and MK Lescault and Dani DeBonis scored 12 and 11, respectively. Shea Canavan had a game-high 19 points for Queensbury, and Dyllan Ray had 12.

Tasha Chudy recorded a triple-double to lead Saratoga Springs past South Glens Falls 64-42. Chudy had 21 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, while Ella Gennoy and Carly Wise each contributed 14 points for the Blue Streaks.

Schenectady picked up a win over Mekeel Christian Academy 57-39.

Maple Hill took down Tamarac 85-14 behind a trio of scorers in double figures. Bella Seeberger led the way with 19 points, including three 3-pointers. Addie Prest added 14 points, and Hannah Seeberger contributed 13.

Mohonasen overcame Voorheesville 55-49 in Colonial Council action, as Bella Petrocci knocked down four 3-pointers on her way to 17 points. Each team had three players with 10-or-more points. Caite Richmond and Izzy Clute had 11 and 10, respectively. Hannah Woodworth led the Blackbirds with 12, while Isabella Carmody and Mia Carmody had 11 apiece.

Ichabod Crane beat Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk 72-31 behind 40 points from Carolina Williams, who shot 10 for 11 from the free-throw line. Ashley Ames added 15 points for the Riders. Hannah VanDerzee scored 21 points for the Indians.

Riley France led all scorers with 10 points to help Cobleskill-Richmondville to a 42-26 win over Cohoes. Quincy Hytko led the Tigers with nine.

Albany Academy for Girls defeated Lansingburgh 96-19 behind a trio of scorers in double figures. Bella Vincent led the way with 18 points, followed by Saige Randolph with 16 and Alex Leonard with 15.

Navi Turpin and Dior Dobere scored a combined 45 points to lead Catholic Central past Holy Names 87-48. Turpin had 24, while Dobere contributed 21. Sophia Bologna led Holy Names with 22 points, while Ryan Carroll added 19.

DOUBLE OT AT CBA

It took double overtime for CBA to overcome Green Tech 47-42 in a boys’ basketball non-league game.

The Eagles’ Haisi Mayben poured in 18 points in the loss, including four 3-pointers. Oreo Odutayo led the Brothers with 15 points. Aiden Wine and Kaelan Leak contributed 12 apiece in the victory.

The game was tied 35-35 headed to overtime.

Eight players got on the scoresheet for Averill Park in a 52-35 non-league win over South Glens Falls. The Warriors’ top scorer was Jacob Phelps with 10 points. The Bulldogs’ Dave Casey was the game’s leading scorer with 11 points.

Hudson Falls defeated Burnt-Hills Ballston Lake 62-52 to improve to 6-1. The Tigers’ Peyton Smith led all scorers with 22 points, and Noah Williamson added 17. Alex Doin paced the Spartans with 16, including four 3-pointers.

Lansingburgh downed Scotia-Glenville 73-48, thanks to a 34-5 second-quarter performance. Wesley McIntyre scored 14 points for the Knights. James Oliver had 11, and Markus Green and Aayden Green added 10 each. Fermin Fabian led the Tartans with 13 points.

Niskayuna’s Daniel Smalls led five Silver Warriors in double figures en route to a 67-33 Suburban Council win over Columbia. Smalls scored 14 points, followed by Ethan Gilson with 12, — all on 3-pointers — 11 apiece from Sam Booth and Kasper Matia and 10 points from Gavin Olsen. Evan Rainville paced the Blue Devils with 14 points.

Voorheesville defeated Mohonasen 67-54 in the Colonial Council. Seth Wilson scored 21 points for the Blackbirds. The Mighty Warriors received 15 points from Jacob Paolino and 12 from Kameron Coats.

Cobleskill-Richmondville pulled out a 52-50 win, despite a strong fourth quarter by Cohoes. Nick Petersen had a game-high 22 points for the Bulldogs, who also got 12 from Ty LaBarge. Marquay Tanksley poured in 21 points to lead the Tigers and Devantei Clark chipped in 14.

Adam Myers’ 30-point night wasn’t enough for La Salle as the Cadets lost to Catholic Central 72-59. Darien Moore scored 25 points for the Crusaders, followed by Nick Riley with 18 and Sei’Mir Roberson with 15.

Stillwater defeated Mechanicville 56-45 in Wasaren League action. Lukas Lilac led all scorers with 21 points, followed by Jaxon Mueller with 12. Jacob Eiseman and Cruz Goverski led Mechanicville with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Hoosick Falls defended well against an attempt at a buzzer-beater to knock off Greenwich 51-49. Sophomore Carson Glover scored 13 points off the bench, and Jake Sparks added 12 to lead the Panthers. Jacob Ziehm scored 16 to pace the Witches.

Maple Hill held Germantown in single digits each quarter en route to a 73-18 Patroon League win. The Wildcats’ Colby Frazier scored 10 points to lead 11 players on the scoresheet. Mason Ferrer had eight points for the Clippers.

