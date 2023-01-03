Ski Lines: University Games a winner for Lake Placid

And the winner is?

Lake Placid!

The World University Games are still a week away. But before the first puck is dropped, or skier leaves the gate, or speed skater crosses the finish line, the outcome of the World University games taking place Jan. 12-22 is already clear cut. The Lake Placid area, building on some $500 million in state funding for facilities and infrastructure, is a runaway winner in the upcoming multi-sport international winter competition.

Sure, the competition in 86 events in 12 sports will be intense. There are 1,442 athletes ages 17-25 registered to compete. They represent 595 universities from 43 countries. There are roughly equal numbers of male and female competitors. It will be the largest multi-day international competition held in the Adirondacks since the 1980 Winter Olympics.

The outcome?

Area native and lifelong Adirondacks promoter John Morgan puts it all in perspective.

“Think of it this way,” he said recently, “not only will we be featured on international television for 10 days, but when the athletes, coaches and officials leave here and go home, we will have more than 2,500 ambassadors telling people everywhere about Lake Placid and the world-class winter sports facilities we have in and around our area.”

Morgan knows the global winter sports landscape. From a prominent area sports family, he has been a television Winter Olympics and world championships broadcaster for more than 40 years. His JFM Sports production company has taken him around the world.

“No place can now offer the combination of facilities and organization to host international competition like Lake Placid,” Morgan said. “And the World University Games will showcase that this month.”

Is Morgan just a local booster, or does Lake Placid have the organization and the facilities to back up his opinion?

First, let’s look at the organization needed to pull off an event like the University Games.

The Adirondack Sports Council was formed originally in the 1980s and initially worked with the local 2000 Club, looking to return the Winter Olympics to Lake Placid. Later, it was instrumental in bringing what has become the annual Ironman competition to the village each summer. It was reactivated in 2017 to head up the effort to attract the World University Games, and since succeeding in 2018, it has been the key organization in working with FISU, the international organization that controls the games. It is an experienced area group.

Jim McKenna, now the President of ROOST, the regional tourism organization, has been in a leadership role for more than 40 years. Several years ago, he was instrumental in rescuing the Empire State Winter Games after they had been defunded by New York State. He serves as chairman of the board of the Sports Council, which has built a staff of more than 100 to work on the organization of the games.

You can’t host events without structure, and since 1982 when it was created by the New York State legislature, the Olympic Regional Development Authority has been charged with the responsibility to manage and promote the facilities originally developed for the 1980 Winter Games. ORDA has been the organization to keep the sports venues in the mix to host international competition. It has worked. More than 180 international competitions have been held in Lake Placid over the past 40 years.

The facilities got a big boost in 2000 to host the inaugural Winter Goodwill Games, an event launched with the backing of media mogul Ted Turner following the political turmoil that surrounded the Olympics in the 1980s. There were significant improvements made then to facilities at Whiteface and for the sliding sports at Mt. VanHoevenberg.

Now, spurred by the requirements to host another major international multi-sport competition, ORDA facilities have received another significant facilities upgrade to prepare for the World University Games. Here’s a look at the investment.

THE OLYMPIC JUMPING COMPLEX

The venue at Intervale can now host internationally sanctioned ski jumping competition more than 10 months a year with summer surfaces in place, along with essential frost rails and improvements to the in-run. The base lodge has been expanded and modernized and there is now a gondola for transport from the base to the jump towers. The site will host a World Cup Ski Jumping event in February, the first time a World Cup in that sport has been held in the U.S. in nearly two decades.

OLYMPIC CENTER

Modernization of both the 1932 and 1980 ice rinks and a total overhaul of the adjacent outdoor speed skating oval are the main features. Now called Miracle Plaza in recognition of the never-to-be-forgotten U.S. Olympic hockey victory over the Soviet Union, the facility in the village includes a convention center and a major upgrade to the Lake Placid Olympic Museum There is also a new restaurant located between the two indoor skating rinks that overlooks the speed skating track.

WHITEFACE

The major improvements here (and at Gore) are less visible, but crucial to host major events. Infrastructure work that boosts snowmaking capacity and reliability is the story here. The gondola from the base to the top of Little Whiteface was refurbished a year ago.

VAN HOEVENBERG

If there is a facility to celebrate, it is clearly the exceptional new base area at Mt. Van Hoevenberg, which hosts competitions in cross country skiing, biathlon, bobsled, luge and skeleton. While there is no competition in the sliding sports in the World University Games, the cross country and biathlon venues will be showcased. In addition to snowmaking enhancements and a new biathlon stadium, the facility includes a refrigerated indoor start facility for the sliding sports, and extensive lounge, restaurant and retail space. Officials who are familiar with competition sites abroad say there is no better facility of its kind in the world.

There are also improvements to competition sites in Saranac Lake, at Gore, and at hockey rinks in Canton and Plattsburgh. ORDA headquarters have been moved from the Olympic Center to a new building near the Olympic Training Center outside the village. And these competition facilities won’t shut down after the games. In addition to year-round athlete training activity and the Ski Jump World Cup scheduled in February, the NCAA alpine and cross country championships will be held in Lake Placid in early March, followed by the ECAC men’s hockey tournament and the World Synchronized Skating Championships later that month.

Overall, the investment made by the state that makes these events possible is substantial. But if past investments since the 1980 Winter Olympics are an indication, the World University Games is just the first installment of a payoff that will come over many years.

GAMES ON TELEVISION

The World University Games will be featured in over 78 hours of worldwide television coverage beginning Jan. 13. The majority of the coverage will be on EuroSport, which broadcasts in 18 languages across 56 countries. U.S. coverage is set for alpine skiing, snowboarding, speed skating, curling and hockey on the ESPN network channels. There will also be coverage on the TSN networks in Canada.

ATTENDING THE GAMES

All events are open to the public, with schedule and ticket information available at www.lakeplacid2023.com. There are parking restrictions at each of the venues, and there will be controlled access and security at each site. There are some restrictions, like no hard coolers, that are listed on the website. In addition to the competition, there will be activities and entertainment. In Lake Placid, Main Street will be closed to traffic, with a festival scheduled each day from 1-9 p.m. At Gore, where there will be either training or competition each day in the snowboard, freestyle and freeski events including big air and slopestyle, there will be party activities on the sundeck in front of the base lodge daily from 10 a.m-2:30 p.m.

THE 30TH GAMES

The Lake Placid Games will be the 30th in the history of the Winter University Games, which were first held in 1960 in Chamonix France. This is just the second time it has been held in the U.S. The first was in 1972, also in Lake Placid. The games were considerably smaller then. There were 351 athletes from 23 countries in 25 events in seven sports. All competitions were held in Lake Placid, and all competitors and officials were housed in one place, the Lake Placid Club, which no longer exists.

Phil Johnson can be reached at [email protected].

Categories: Sports, Sports