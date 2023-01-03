Utility pole struck Tuesday on Regent Street in Niskayuna, road closed for repairs

By Steven Cook |
The scene on Regent Street Tuesday
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber
The scene on Regent Street Tuesday
NISKAYUNA – A crash Tuesday involving a truck and a utility pole closed a block of Regent Street for pole repairs.

No injuries were reported.

The crash closed Regent Street between Union and Plum streets.

PETER R. BARBER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

