Utility pole struck Tuesday on Regent Street in Niskayuna, road closed for repairs

NISKAYUNA – A crash Tuesday involving a truck and a utility pole closed a block of Regent Street for pole repairs.
No injuries were reported.
The crash closed Regent Street between Union and Plum streets.
