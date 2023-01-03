Utility pole struck Tuesday on Regent Street in Niskayuna, road closed for repairs

NISKAYUNA – A crash Tuesday involving a truck and a utility pole closed a block of Regent Street for pole repairs.

No injuries were reported.

The crash closed Regent Street between Union and Plum streets.

