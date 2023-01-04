18-year-olds face attempted murder counts in Colonie Center stabbing, police say

COLONIE – Two Albany residents have been charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing last week inside Colonie Center, police said Wednesday.

The two people charged were actively involved in assaulting the victim Dec. 28 on the upper level of the mall. One of the suspects then used a large knife to stab the victim, police said.

Police described the victim’s injuries as minor. He was treated and released.

Charged are Sincere F. Ocasio, 18, and Brian Strong, 18, both of Albany. They each face one count of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault and second-degree assault, felonies.

The incident happened at about 6 p.m. Dec. 28 on the upper level, between Macy’s and Boscov’s, police said.

Officers responded there for a reported fight involving several people, some of whom were armed with knives or handguns, police said.

Two stores nearby were briefly placed on lock-down until police secured the area and determined it was an isolated incident, police said.

Ocasio and Strong were arrested early Wednesday by the Colonie Police Department Special Services Team at locations in Albany, police said. Albany police assisted.

Police recovered the knife used in the attack at one of the suspect’s homes. Police also found multiple imitation firearms, one of which was believed to have been displayed during the assault, police said.

The incident remained under investigation, but police said it appeared those involved were known to each other, that it was not random, police said.

Investigators continued to work to determine if others were involved, police said.

Ocasio and Strong were arraigned and ordered held.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 518-783-2754.

