Capital Region Chamber names 2023 board members

ALBANY — Andrea Crisafulli of Crisafulli Bros. Plumbing & Heating Contractors of Albany will serve as the president of the Capital Region Chamber board of directors in 2023, the organization announced on Wednesday.

Crisafulli is succeeding Jeffrey Buell of Redburn Development as the board’s chairperson, with Roger Ramsammy, the president of Hudson Valley Community College, to serve as chair-elect.

The board also consists of Capital Region Chamber President & CEO Mark Eagan; Buell; Executive Director of Schenectady ARC Kirk Lewis; and Raimundo Archibold, the chair of the Albany-Colonie Regional Chamber.

“The Chamber is honored to have this level of business leaders dedicated to helping build a stronger community,” the organization noted in a statement.

David Harris, the president of Union College, will serve as the board’s secretary, while Christopher Cannucciari of the Lutz, Selig & Zeronda law firm will serve as the council’s treasurer.

Stephen Obermayer, the chair of the Center for Economic Growth, and Carmine DeCresente III, the chair of the Chamber of Southern Saratoga, will also serve on the board.

The eight-county regional economic development organization represents 2,600 member-businesses located throughout Albany, Saratoga, Schenectady and Rensselaer counties.

