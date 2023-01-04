ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections 2022-23: Week 12

What a Week 11 we had.

That may have been one of the busiest weeks we have ever had in The Daily Gazette ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections. A total of 22 games. And most everyone had a winning record.

The top two players were Brian Unger and Rowena Watson. They each went 16-4-2. Unger’s week moved him into a third-place tie with Ryan Fay with 194 points, five points behind me for the lead.

I was one of five players who went 15-5-2. I still have a one-point lead over second-place GB-BE-ME.

Here is a look at the standings, with Week 11 records in parentheses:

Me 94-40-11 199 points (15-5-2)

GB-BE-ME 93-37-12 198 points (15-5-2)

Ryan Fay 91-42-12 194 points (15-5-2)

Brian Unger 91-42-12 194 points (16-4-2)

Kevin Sokolski 90-43-12 192 points (15-5-2)

Andy Weise 89-44-12 190 points (14-6-2)

Matthew Ruffini 88-45-12 188 points (14-6-2)

David Trestick 87-46-12 186 points (13-7-2)

Rowena Watson 87-46-12 186 points (16-4-2)

Achilles 3-7-5 85-48-12 182 points (13-7-2)

Union Bob 83-47-11 177 points (13-7-2)

Harvey Kagan 82-52-11 175 points (14-7-1)

Michael Hutter 81-50-11 173 points (13-7-2)

Jim Kalohn 80-53-12 172 points (12-8-2)

Towell68 79-54-12 170 points (15-5-2)

RedLiner36 77-57-11 165 points (11-9-2)

Rich Large 77-58-10 164 points (14-6-2)

Dutch Crazy 76-57-12 164 points (9-11-2)

Christopher Chadwick 72-61-12 156 points (11-9-2)

Richard Derrick 67-66-12 146 points (9-11-2)

Time for my Week 12 selections. There are 14 games to pick between Thursday and Sunday. If you want to play, send your picks in by 7p.m. Thursday. A reminder: Make sure you have every game listed. I try to make sure you have all of the games selected, but sometimes it slips through. If you don't have a particular game listed, you are charged with a loss.

Here are my picks:

THURSDAY

St. Lawrence at Niagara — St. Lawrence 3, Niagara 2

FRIDAY

No. 18 Cornell at Union — Cornell 4, Union 3

Colgate at RPI — Colgate 2, RPI 1

No. 10 Harvard at Princeton — Harvard 5, Princeton 1

Dartmouth at No. 2 Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac 7, Dartmouth 2

Yale at No. 8 Merrimack — Merrimack 5, Yale 1

SATURDAY

Colgate at Union — Union 3, Colgate 2

Cornell at RPI — Cornell 4, RPI 1

Clarkson at Holy Cross — Clarkson 5, Holy Cross 1

Harvard at Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac 4, Harvard 3

Niagara at St. Lawrence — St. Lawrence 4, Niagara 3

Dartmouth at Princeton — Princeton 3, Dartmouth 1

Brown at Merrimack — Merrimack 5, Brown 1

SUNDAY

Yale at Vermont — Vermont 4, Yale 1

