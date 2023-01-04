EDITORIAL: Legislature, governor have much to do

Article Audio:

The election is over. The holidays are over. The big pay raise is done.

And now, after the first day of the new state legislative session on Wednesday, all the formalities like committee assignments and leadership posts have been taken care of.

The state has many problems to fix and many issues that will need to be addressed this year. It’s time for the governor and our state lawmakers to get down to business and take care of them. The list is long, and lawmakers have given themselves only 62 days in actual session between now and the beginning of June to go through it.

Before they shift into high gear, they’re going to have to address a controversy that started at the end of last year when freshly elected Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed controversial Judge Hector LaSalle to head the state’s highest court.

Some Democrats have already signaled their displeasure with the pick over the judge’s alleged conservative positions, and they’re fixing to flex their power over Hochul in an attempt to shift the court’s philosophical bent more to the left.

A hearing on the nomination will likely come this month, and if lawmakers reject LaSalle and force Hochul to appoint a new candidate, it could waste a lot of valuable time and set a negative, antagonistic tone for the entire session.

Aside from that, one major issue during the 2022 election was criminal justice reform.

The effort will include addressing the growing crime problem in New York City, as well as addressing the legal challenges to the new concealed carry law. Also on the table are sentencing laws, wiping out certain individuals’ criminal records, and the controversial bail and discovery reform laws. Hochul no loner will be able to duck crime now that the election is over.

Another issue she won’t be able to put off any longer is the state’s economy, taxes and the continued exodus of New Yorkers to other states, which is bleeding the state of tax revenue, economic development and clout in Congress.

Attracting new business and spurring economic development should be a top priority, especially as a potential recession and a drop-off of federal covid aid starts to affect the budget.

According to capitol watchers, housing is emerging as one of the big issues of the session, as lawmakers again consider a “good cause” eviction bill, pitting the rights of tenants against those of landlords. The state also needs more affordable housing, which will require a big investment of tax dollars and a change in the way the state regulates and approves such housing.

The financial health of hospitals in the state and staffing shortages at hospitals and other health care facilities will also require a significant amount of the Legislature’s time and attention, as will discussion over some kind of universal health care plan for New Yorkers.

Education, the health of the state college system, government mandates, and aid to schools and local governments are always on the table.

And of course, there are inevitably a few surprises that will pop up along the way.

The good thing is that New York now has the highest-paid, full-time state legislators in the country. So if they don’t get their work done by June 4, they might feel obligated to stay longer to finish their work.

They certainly have enough to keep them busy.

There’s no time to waste.

