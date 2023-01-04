Images: Angelo Santabarbara sworn in for sixth Assembly term (1 video, 4 photos)

SCHENECTADY – Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, D-Rotterdam, was sworn in for his sixth term Tuesday at Mont Pleasant Branch of the Schenectady County Public Library by Lt. Gov. and Schenectady-native Antonio Delgado.

Photos from our Stan Hudy. Video from Assemblyman Santabarbara’s office.

| Everything Schenectady | Schenectady County | All Local News |

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

| Everything Schenectady | Schenectady County | All Local News |

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

@dgazette Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara takes oath for new term from Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado – DailyGazette.com; Video from Assemblyman Santabarbara – Daily Gazette



| Everything Schenectady | Schenectady County | All Local News |

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

Categories: Fulton Montgomery Schoharie, News, News, Photo Galleries, Rotterdam, Schenectady, Schenectady County