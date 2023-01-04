Images: Angelo Santabarbara sworn in for sixth Assembly term (1 video, 4 photos)

By Stan Hudy |
Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, left, is sworn in for this sixth term by Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, right, as his wife, Jennifer, holds the Bible for the ceremony
PHOTOGRAPHER: Stan Hudy
Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, left, is sworn in for this sixth term by Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, right, as his wife, Jennifer, holds the Bible for the ceremony
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

SCHENECTADY – Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, D-Rotterdam, was sworn in for his sixth term Tuesday at Mont Pleasant Branch of the Schenectady County Public Library by Lt. Gov. and Schenectady-native Antonio Delgado.

Photos from our Stan Hudy. Video from Assemblyman Santabarbara’s office.

| Everything Schenectady | Schenectady County | All Local News |

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

| Everything Schenectady | Schenectady County | All Local News |

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

@dgazette Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara takes oath for new term from Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado – DailyGazette.com; Video from Assemblyman Santabarbara – Daily Gazette


| Everything Schenectady | Schenectady County | All Local News |

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: Fulton Montgomery Schoharie, News, News, Photo Galleries, Rotterdam, Schenectady, Schenectady County

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Advertisement