Images: Schenectady girls’ basketball takes on Mekeel Christian Academy (7 photos)

SCHENECTADY – Schenectady girls’ basketball took on Mekeel Christian Academy Tuesday and came away with the 57-39 win.

Photos from our Stan Hudy

More: School Basketball: Burnt-Hills Ballston Lake girls win in OT; Schenectady girls top Mekeel

