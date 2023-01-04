Kennedy: Supermarket bakeries are alive and well despite pandemic disruptions

Years ago, when a new supermarket chain came into my college town, I was hired as a baker.

How I landed that slot, I can’t recall (and I should really denote my job as “baker,” with quotation marks, since I had no training other than having made breads and desserts in my time).

I don’t remember creating anything from scratch. Rather, I pulled frozen bread dough from the freezer to proof in a tall, sauna-like box, then put the resulting loaves in the oven – making sure never to fall behind on any step so that we lacked product for display. (Early lesson learned: Do not attempt to slice a loaf that hasn’t cooled, no matter how insistent the customer, to avoid a mushed mess).

The flashback came to mind in looking over a new report from the trade group FMI – The Food Industry Association, billed as a first-of-its-kind assessment of the in-store supermarket bakery, especially in light of 2020-22 pandemic disruptions.

Bottom line: Unlike other “fresh” departments located along the supermarket perimeter – produce, meat, deli – the in-store bakery escaped COVID’s drag to show strong dollar and unit sales last year.

“The result is an almost full recovery of unit sales compared to 2019, and dollar sales up 21.3% compared to pre-pandemic,” the report states.

It tallied annual in-store bakery sales at $17.7 billion last year, way behind meat ($87.5 billion), produce ($77.7 billion) and deli/food service ($47.9 billion), but ahead of each in percentage increase in sales versus a year earlier.

The report defines the in-store bakery as the part of the supermarket that resembles a small bake shop, producing fresh breads and desserts. Separately, within the store’s center rows of product shelves, is the bakery aisle, where commercially supplied products are found.

Just about every shopper stops at the in-store bakery at least occasionally, with two-thirds doing so weekly, according to the report. Muffins, cupcakes and cookies were the big 2022 winners in the bakery in terms of dollar sales increases.

The report saw opportunity, though, in consumers saying they also shop elsewhere for fresh bakery items, particularly cakes and pies.

FMI executive Rick Stein suggested supermarkets could boost customer loyalty “by enticing shoppers with freshness and assortment; incorporate and communicate quality ingredients; and lead with transparency on ingredient and nutrition callouts, even for … indulgent items” like desserts.

Asked what changes Schenectady-based supermarket operator Price Chopper/Market 32 has seen in its in-store bakeries since the pandemic, spokeswoman Mona Golub declined to detail any effect on product mix or volume.

“Relatively speaking, bakery has rebounded to pre-COVID levels,” she said by email, “though it continues to be impacted by the same supply chain challenges and cost inflation that are affecting the whole of our economy.”

She noted that when COVID hit, customers showed a preference for packaged products over bulk in the bakery, “which still lingers today.”

Marlene Kennedy is a freelance columnist. Opinions expressed in her column are her own and not necessarily the newspaper’s. Reach her at [email protected]

