Letters to the Editor Wednesday, Jan. 4 – Six from readers in Niskayuna, Scotia, Schenectady, elsewhere

We wake to another sad day, in which rampant political corruption is again on display.
I refer to Congressman-elect George Santos (R-NY), who has been exposed as a blatant and serial liar with respect to the credentials he presented as a candidate.
The list of his lies is too long to give completely. Here are a few: Santos claimed to have college degrees from two respected institutions. He has none. He claimed to have significant jobs with two Wall Street firms. He didn’t. He claimed to be Jewish. He isn’t. The list goes on and on.
But I am not writing about Santos per se. I write to ask how the leadership of the incipient Republican House majority will respond to this news. Clinging to a slim majority, will they have the moral conviction and political courage to censure a pathetic liar in their caucus?
In particular, I will be interested to see what Representatives Kevin McCarthy and Elise Stefanik (who campaigned for Santos) will have to say.
Wayne Roberge
Niskayuna
Constitution is clear on elections
Columnist Erwin Chemerinsky asserts in The Gazette on Dec. 18 (“Independent state legislature theory could change elections”) that the interpretation that the state legislatures have the primary authority over elections is a “theory.”
Article I, section 4 of the U.S. Constitution reads in part, ”The times, places, and manner of holding elections for senator and representatives, shall be prescribed in each state by the Legislature thereof:”
Article II Section 1, (with reference to the election of the president and vice president) ”Each state shall appoint, in such manner as Legislature thereof may direct, a number of electors, to which the state may be entitled…”
The Constitution twice gives absolute control of elections to the legislature of each state.
That plan is reviewable by the “Congress.”
Article III, Section 2 gives the Supreme Court jurisdiction over all cases involving interpretation of the Constitution.
If the Constitution intended to give state and local courts jurisdiction over the state legislature’s plan, Article II would have included these courts as well as Congress.
The delegation of the control over elections to state legislatures in the U.S. Constitution is not reviewable by any authority other than the U.S. Congress and the U.S. Supreme Court.
Previous courts have avoided the issue or perhaps found it differently.
It should be noted however, the Supreme Court has previously held that a Black man has no rights our government is bound to respect.
Perhaps this court will read the document.
Art Henningson
Scotia
Lawmakers don’t deserve big raise
What do the lawmakers of New York do that makes them want a $32,000 pay raise?
Do they get up at an early hour to get to work? Do they do any strenuous work that makes their back hurt?
Unless I am completely wrong, what they do is sit around and discuss what new or old laws need to be added or changed. Does this warrant them a $142,000 per year wage? I say no.
With prices what they are these days for gas, food, medicine and everything else, New Yorkers can’t afford to give them a raise. Not all of the lawmakers feel they need this raise, and to them I say thank you. But to the ones who want this raise, I say no. If you need money that badly, then get a second job like a lot of people do to make ends meet.
James F. Lawrence
Northville
Budgets must be fiscally responsible
I don’t think the average American needs a degree in political science nor business management to see just how fiscally irresponsible our government has been for the last two years.
But this last proposed omnibus spending bill takes the cake. This $1.65 trillion spending bill was primarily crafted/created by the Democrats while our country’s debt is now over $31 trillion, all while using the entirety of a government shutdown as the reason is exasperating.
While no one wants the government to close for any period of time, why does it have to be an omnibus free-for-all?
Why can’t more of our elected officials be frugal and fiscally responsible while not taking their authority (and our hard-earned money) for granted like the woman I proudly voted for, Elise Stefanik?
I support Elise’s decision not to support this rushed and reckless spending wish list by the Democrats. Thank you, Elise, for taking this stand and holding the (fiscally responsible) line.
Lois Whelan
Gansevoort
Stefanik just out for her own power
When this paper endorsed Rep. Elise Stefanik, I was appalled and disgusted with your reasoning as to why.
Were you not aware of her vote not to certify the election, of her groveling to Trump so she could be invited to Camp David, or her many other comments in support of the most dangerous president in memory?
The only reason I didn’t cancel my subscription was my belief in the need for local journalism, which helps keep democracy alive, at least hopefully, at the local level.
Now, along comes George Santos, the congressman-elect from Long Island/Queens who has lied about his entire personal history.
Whether Democrat or Republican, shouldn’t party leaders have the moral fortitude to stand up and denounce Mr. Santos? Yet, Ms. Stefanik remains silent.
Ironically, I don’t believe Ms. Stefanik actually stands for what she purports to espouse. She is too smart for that. Her only belief is in her attainment of power, a sad state of affairs for her party and country.
James Brodie
Schenectady
Got great care in Ellis Hospital stay
I had read so many negative reviews of Ellis Medicine that when I needed to spend some time in the emergency room/hospital I was fearful.
Now my story: On Dec. 3 I entered the Ellis Emergency Room with a low heart rate of 45 beats per minute.
After a thorough examination I was moved to the cardiac unit of the hospital for additional work that resulted in my having a pacemaker inserted.
This all took place over a period of five days. I was very happy with every one of the Ellis staff, and even the food.
I could not ask for better service and support. I am proud to have Ellis Medicine as my local hospital.
Something good there has transpired.
Richard Werner
Schenectady
Art has a great point but unfortunately our government fails to follow the Constitution. Things would be so much different in this country if they did. The elections would be different if they followed the constitution only if states followed their laws. Clearly states rules are set by legislation not executive order. The chain of custody for ballots, the oversight and the list goes on.
Imagine if the followed how immigration would be affected.
U.S. Constitution
From the Cornell Law School, Legal Information Institute
Article 1, Sec. 8, Clause 4
The Congress shall have the power to establish a uniform rule of naturalization. Note that Presidential powers are not mentioned.
14th Amendment, Sec. 1
All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside.
Article II
Vests executive powers in the President, makes him the commander in chief, and requires that the President “shall take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.”
This shows how our three branches of government has relinquished there duties and allow the president to enact executive orders, therefore we are no longer a constitutional republic.
Sadly none of this is being taught in school as the majority of educators are either too busy teaching children gender identity or they believe the constitution is just an old document created by privilege rich white guys. Sadly they fail to release the freedoms in this country is based on the constitution.
I believe if the country follow the founding documents the Constitution and The Bill of Rights.
Jan.6 committee is falling apart. New information about Ray Epps being a FBI implant into the mob encouraging people to go into the capitol. The attorney for Ray Epps a former FBI agent coincidence? Now congress is going to watch all the videos and see all the redacted information. Remember Ted Cruz asking is Ray Epps an FBI operative the witness said I cannot answer that question. HMMM something is fishy.
Also let’s keep an eye on election fraud in Georgia. Revealed on police body cam footage contradicts Ruby Freemans sworn testimony and now she has 7 DC top lawyers and the FBI protection. Uh oh let’s see how this plays out.
The list keeps growing with all the corruption with the Democratic Socialist Party and the cover up TIK TOK… DONKEY CLOWNS.
Let’s go brandies starting the day off with another set of whoppers what’s the price of that special coffee creamer today dude? try to keep the lies down donkey liar no one believes the crap you make up daily toddle off to your coffee klatch. Have a special day
Let’s go brandies hmmm I can pretty much assure you the only crap show most of us will be watching today is the comedy as the clowns in the Republican party continue to shred each other its almost as entertaining as reading your daily novel length posts…lol bray donkey boy gonna be a long time before the girls can start any of those vital investigations I’m not LYING bray on donkey boy
Continuing to ignore LBG(T)´s rants…
G. Santos immediately lied on his first day in the House saying he was sworn in when NO ONE was!
It´s fun to watch him scurry about the hallways as he´s chased by reporters with a fake phone call at his ear, though. The only reason he´s there is to vote for McCarthy–so maybe if ¨my Kevin¨ can´t make Speakership, he won´t be sworn in…? Haha, I know that´s a pipe dream.
What a spectacle the gop are making of themselves. We are witnessing the damage 45 has done to the republican party–they are in embarrassing shambles.
Watching Aguilera introduce Hakeem Jeffries with thunderous applause makes me proud! The contrast of competency and unity couldn´t be clearer.
Yesterday, House Clerk, Cheryl Johnson, did a masterful job in conducting the business of the House. The chaotic and divisive leadership of Trump continued to wreak havoc within the Republican party. Republican leader McCarthy could not achieve the necessary majority of votes to win the speakership. In the third vote his total was 202, one less than he got in the first two votes. Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries got all 212 Democratic votes, coming closer to the needed 218 majority than McCarthy did.
It is becoming obvious to all that McCarthy’s initial condemnation of Trump for the 1/6 insurrection, followed two weeks later by his fawning visit to Mar a Lago, proved him to be an unprincipled individual motivated solely by personal ambition. He is a man of no substance, guided by no strategies to improve life in America or conduct foreign relations. Perhaps a coalition of Democrats and moderate Republicans will form to stop MAGA representatives in their tracks by nominating a moderate Republican representative, or an individual outside of the House, to be speaker. There are so many more competent people than McCarthy ready to become House Speaker.
The fact that he and Stefanic refuse to speak out against the morally bankrupt George Santos because McCarthy needs Santos’ vote reveals all we need to know about their integrity and where their priorities lie.
The biggest political loser in American history is incapable of acknowledging his role in the collapse of the Republican party. Eighteen of the twenty Republicans who voted against McCarthy are election deniers who continue to support the former IDIOT-in Chief’s claim he was cheated out of a second term. The easiest path to power for autocrats is chaos, division, and hatred and Trump continues to promote those conditions in his vain attempt to achieve total power in the United States, taking direct aim at McConnell. When will McConnell demonstrate the courage and integrity to speak out against Trump and defend himself and his wife against Trump’s attacks on them?
Posted last night to Trump’s Truth Social account:
“There is so much unnecessary turmoil in the Republican Party, in large part do (sic) to people like the Old Broken Crow, Mitch McConnell, his ‘wife’, Coco Chow, who is a sellout to China, and their RINO allies, who make it difficult for everyone else by constantly capitulating to Hopeless Joe Biden and the Democrats. The 1.7 Trillion Dollar Green New Deal ‘booster’ that McConnell and the RINOS handed to the Dems last week was a real downer and embarrassment to Republicans!”
I would like to see a republican nominate Trump for speaker. Just to see how many are still in his grasp. Would they have the courage to vote for him or not…It’s going to be a circus anyway so why not bring in the head clown
Guy, that would be a fascinating development and an embarrassing event for Republicans and Trump.
Funny you call it all lies but the fact / truth is there. I will continue to post the truth on this page and continue to expose the corruption of the Democratic socialist party. The Donkey clowns words are empty and void of truth and filled with Demon criatic – socialist propaganda
Guy, that´s an excellent idea! Let´s see where they really stand.