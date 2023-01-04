Letters to the Editor Wednesday, Jan. 4 – Six from readers in Niskayuna, Scotia, Schenectady, elsewhere

Article Audio:

How will the GOP respond to Santos



We wake to another sad day, in which rampant political corruption is again on display.

I refer to Congressman-elect George Santos (R-NY), who has been exposed as a blatant and serial liar with respect to the credentials he presented as a candidate.

The list of his lies is too long to give completely. Here are a few: Santos claimed to have college degrees from two respected institutions. He has none. He claimed to have significant jobs with two Wall Street firms. He didn’t. He claimed to be Jewish. He isn’t. The list goes on and on.

But I am not writing about Santos per se. I write to ask how the leadership of the incipient Republican House majority will respond to this news. Clinging to a slim majority, will they have the moral conviction and political courage to censure a pathetic liar in their caucus?

In particular, I will be interested to see what Representatives Kevin McCarthy and Elise Stefanik (who campaigned for Santos) will have to say.

Wayne Roberge

Niskayuna

Constitution is clear on elections



Columnist Erwin Chemerinsky asserts in The Gazette on Dec. 18 (“Independent state legislature theory could change elections”) that the interpretation that the state legislatures have the primary authority over elections is a “theory.”

Article I, section 4 of the U.S. Constitution reads in part, ”The times, places, and manner of holding elections for senator and representatives, shall be prescribed in each state by the Legislature thereof:”

Article II Section 1, (with reference to the election of the president and vice president) ”Each state shall appoint, in such manner as Legislature thereof may direct, a number of electors, to which the state may be entitled…”

The Constitution twice gives absolute control of elections to the legislature of each state.

That plan is reviewable by the “Congress.”

Article III, Section 2 gives the Supreme Court jurisdiction over all cases involving interpretation of the Constitution.

If the Constitution intended to give state and local courts jurisdiction over the state legislature’s plan, Article II would have included these courts as well as Congress.

The delegation of the control over elections to state legislatures in the U.S. Constitution is not reviewable by any authority other than the U.S. Congress and the U.S. Supreme Court.

Previous courts have avoided the issue or perhaps found it differently.

It should be noted however, the Supreme Court has previously held that a Black man has no rights our government is bound to respect.

Perhaps this court will read the document.

Art Henningson

Scotia

Lawmakers don’t deserve big raise



What do the lawmakers of New York do that makes them want a $32,000 pay raise?

Do they get up at an early hour to get to work? Do they do any strenuous work that makes their back hurt?

Unless I am completely wrong, what they do is sit around and discuss what new or old laws need to be added or changed. Does this warrant them a $142,000 per year wage? I say no.

With prices what they are these days for gas, food, medicine and everything else, New Yorkers can’t afford to give them a raise. Not all of the lawmakers feel they need this raise, and to them I say thank you. But to the ones who want this raise, I say no. If you need money that badly, then get a second job like a lot of people do to make ends meet.

James F. Lawrence

Northville

Budgets must be fiscally responsible



I don’t think the average American needs a degree in political science nor business management to see just how fiscally irresponsible our government has been for the last two years.

But this last proposed omnibus spending bill takes the cake. This $1.65 trillion spending bill was primarily crafted/created by the Democrats while our country’s debt is now over $31 trillion, all while using the entirety of a government shutdown as the reason is exasperating.

While no one wants the government to close for any period of time, why does it have to be an omnibus free-for-all?

Why can’t more of our elected officials be frugal and fiscally responsible while not taking their authority (and our hard-earned money) for granted like the woman I proudly voted for, Elise Stefanik?

I support Elise’s decision not to support this rushed and reckless spending wish list by the Democrats. Thank you, Elise, for taking this stand and holding the (fiscally responsible) line.

Lois Whelan

Gansevoort

Stefanik just out for her own power



When this paper endorsed Rep. Elise Stefanik, I was appalled and disgusted with your reasoning as to why.

Were you not aware of her vote not to certify the election, of her groveling to Trump so she could be invited to Camp David, or her many other comments in support of the most dangerous president in memory?

The only reason I didn’t cancel my subscription was my belief in the need for local journalism, which helps keep democracy alive, at least hopefully, at the local level.

Now, along comes George Santos, the congressman-elect from Long Island/Queens who has lied about his entire personal history.

Whether Democrat or Republican, shouldn’t party leaders have the moral fortitude to stand up and denounce Mr. Santos? Yet, Ms. Stefanik remains silent.

Ironically, I don’t believe Ms. Stefanik actually stands for what she purports to espouse. She is too smart for that. Her only belief is in her attainment of power, a sad state of affairs for her party and country.

James Brodie

Schenectady

Got great care in Ellis Hospital stay



I had read so many negative reviews of Ellis Medicine that when I needed to spend some time in the emergency room/hospital I was fearful.

Now my story: On Dec. 3 I entered the Ellis Emergency Room with a low heart rate of 45 beats per minute.

After a thorough examination I was moved to the cardiac unit of the hospital for additional work that resulted in my having a pacemaker inserted.

This all took place over a period of five days. I was very happy with every one of the Ellis staff, and even the food.

I could not ask for better service and support. I am proud to have Ellis Medicine as my local hospital.

Something good there has transpired.

Richard Werner

Schenectady

