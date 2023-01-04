NFL Week 18 betting lines, schedule: Jaguars favored to win the AFC South

Article Audio:

The NFL regular season will come to an end this week, and there are several Week 18 matchups with playoff implications. The playoff spots up for grabs include the AFC South title and the last wild card spot in both the NFC and the AFC, and Caesars Sportsbook has the early betting lines for all 16 matchups.

The schedule could be adjusted in the wake of the postponed Monday Night Football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills when Bills safety Demar Hamlin collapsed and received CPR on the field. He is in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital; the NFL has yet to release any schedule updates, so for now, the Week 18 schedule remains as posted.

Lines from Caesars Sportsbook as of Wednesday afternoon

Saturday, Jan. 7

Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5, ML -455, o/u 52.5) at Las Vegas Raiders (+345), 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee Titans (+6, ML +222, o/u 40) at Jacksonville Jaguars (-278), 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 8

Carolina Panthers (+3.5, ML +158, o/u 41.5) at New Orleans Saints (-190), 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+4, ML +170, o/u 40) at Atlanta Falcons (-205), 1 p.m.

Houston Texans (+2.5, ML +122, o/u 38) at Indianapolis Colts (-145), 1 p.m.

New York Jets (-120) at Miami Dolphins (+1, ML +100, o/u 38.5), 1 p.m.

New England Patriots (+7.5, ML +278, o/u 42.5) at Buffalo Bills (-355), 1 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings (-8, ML -365, o/u 44.5) at Chicago Bears (+285), 1 p.m.

Cleveland Browns (+3, ML +130, o/u 40) at Pittsburgh Steelers (-155), 1 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens (+7, ML +240, o/u 41.5) at Cincinnati Bengals (-305), 1 p.m. or 4:25 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals (+14, ML +650, o/u 40) at San Francisco 49ers (-1000), 4:25 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys (-7.5, ML -345, o/u 41) at Washington Commanders (+270), 4:25 p.m.

New York Giants (+14, ML +600, o/u 43) at Philadelphia Eagles (-900), 4:25 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams (+6.5, ML +240, o/u 41.5) at Seattle Seahawks (-305), 4:25 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers (-3, ML -170, o/u 40) at Denver Broncos (+143), 4:25 p.m.

Detroit Lions (+4.5, ML +180, o/u 49) at Green Bay Packers (-220), 8:20 p.m.

