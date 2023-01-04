Saratoga Sheriff releases name of tree service worker killed in Wilton fall

Article Audio:

WILTON – A tree service worked killed in a fall last week was identified Wednesday, Saratoga County Sheriff’s officials said.

Eric LaRue, 57, of Providence, fell to the ground from a tree on Mt. McGregor Road in Wilton Dec. 28, officials said.

The incident happened at about 9 a.m. Dec. 28. LaRue had been working there for a tree service company when he fell approximately 30 feet from a tree to the ground, officials said.

LaRue died at the scene.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Wilton EMS.

