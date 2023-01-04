Saratoga Springs boys’ ice hockey streaks past Storm 7-1

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Storm came out “swinging,” just as head coach Ryen Young had said he hoped they would Wednesday night at Weibel Avenue Rink.

Seventeen seconds into their game against Saratoga Springs, they had the lead on a goal from Klaidi Gjini, assisted by Dylan Bzdell. But the Blue Streaks went on to put in a complete performance, which is what their coach Tim Horst has been looking for his team to start doing with consistency.

In the end, the hosts overcame a chaotic, back-and-forth opening period, and won definitively 7-1.

“We had some great opportunities. Some of them, obviously, we didn’t score on all of them. But, we did a good job of bearing down on those chances and burying pucks,” Horst said.

The Blue Streaks’ goal output in their 10th game was a season high, matching their total from the previous three games combined.

Payton Borak and Jake Badar led the way for the Blue Streaks, who had 12 skaters register a point, with two goals and an assist apiece. Borak pushed his goal-scoring streak to four consecutive games. Patrick Temple also scored two goals, and Matt Rissetto and Jack Murauskas contributed three and two assists, respectively.

The end-to-end play early favored the Storm, a team made up of players from the Guilderland, Mohonasen, Scotia-Glenville, Voorheesville and Schalmont school districts. Disrupting passing lanes and an early push kept Saratoga Springs from settling into the offensive zone for extended amounts of time.

The Blue Streaks eventually found their way and started to break their opponents down. Storm starting goalie Aidan Pike made all but one stop in the first — a Jake Badar wrister on a 3-on-1 break.

“I think we did a good job of kind of coming back into our zone, protecting in front of our net, and getting sticks [in there],” Horst said. “So they had basically a one-and-done situation. They get one shot, but they [didn’t] get the second and third opportunities.”

By the second period, Saratoga Springs found its stride and its execution improved, outscoring the Storm 5-0 in the period with goals from 27 seconds into the frame until 1:04 remaining. Their shot total climbed by more than 30, and forced the first of two goalie changes by the Storm — Peter Boldyrev made his season debut in the period.

Boldyrev and Pike combined for 40 saves through two periods. Shane McKone played the third, stopping 11 of 12 shots.

Young declined to comment on his team’s performance.

Borak said the outburst Wednesday night came from quickly pushing the goal allowed away and flipping a switch during the first intermission.

“We knew we had to get right back at it — flush that one down … we just went right after it,” he said. “We came back in the locker room, talked and got that one right in the second period, and it took off from there.”

“It definitely cleared up the ice a little bit and cleared up the positivity on the bench,” Borak added, speaking of the team’s goal to open the second, which he scored.

Horst was pleased with how the Blue Streaks finished out the win. He thought their puck possession throughout the game was strong and continued to lead to opportunities in the third.

Saratoga Springs’ head coach pointed to a couple areas in particular where his team needs to improve. Staying in front of skaters on defense a bit better was one, and play on the power play was another, including avoiding committing penalties while on the man advantage.

That occurred twice Wednesday, once in the second and once in the third. Saratoga Springs did score a goal on the penalty kill after one of these situations, but still did not score on a single power play, despite having four chances in the third period alone.

“That’s something that we can be better on, be a little more disciplined there,” Horst said, “and that way we can see out the power play. We can have some opportunities to really put some pressure on them.”

The loss was the fourth in a row for the Storm, but Saratoga Springs has won consecutive games for the first time this season, following a 4-2 win over Cortland in Mount Vernon on Dec. 28.

The Blue Streaks lost 3-2 to Pelham the night before on a goal with 55 seconds remaining, and lost 2-1 to Shenendehowa just before the holidays. Borak said turning the tide in some of those defeats was a matter of “tightening things up” in practice. He hopes Wednesday’s win is something to build off.

“We almost beat Pelham, and we took a lot of pride in that — one of the number one teams in the state, and we put two on them, almost beat them,” he said. “We know what we [can] do. Our record’s not the best, but we’re better than our record. And I’m sure we’re looking forward to these next games in January and, hopefully, just keep building a streak into February.”

