Saratoga Springs elementary school goes on “lock out”

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Division Street Elementary School was placed on “lock out” for a period of time on Wednesday while one of the district’s school resource officers dealt with a man who was having a mental health crisis, according to police.

Paul Veitch, the city police department’s public information officer, said that while one of the school resource officers was conducting his routine visit to the school around noon, a man walked through the front door of the building and requested to see the SRO.

“The male appeared disheveled and was acting like he was in a mental health crisis,” he said.

Given the man’s behavior, the school went into a “lock out,” a condition in which the school continues its activities without any interruption while restricting any entry into the building.

“The male was interviewed by the officer and it was determined that he needed mental health assistance and was eventually transported to Saratoga Hospital,” Veitch said.

The district said the lockout ended around 12:15 p.m.

