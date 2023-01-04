Schenectady man, 76, bit off tip of victim’s finger early New Year’s, police say; Charged with assault

Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY – A 76-year-old city man bit off the tip of a woman’s finger early New Year’s Day in Schenectady at Summit Towers in what was described as a father-daughter domestic incident, authorities said.

The woman, 48, lost the top of her finger at the first joint. She was taken to Ellis Hospital and then to another facility in an attempt to reattach the section, according to information filed in court. Further information on that attempt was not available Wednesday.

Charged was Ernesto Galvan, 76, of Summit Towers. He faces one count of second-degree assault, a felony.

Galvan is accused of biting off the tip of the woman’s finger at about 12:40 a.m. New Year’s at Summit Towers, according to allegations filed in court.

Police responded there for a report of an assault and arrived to find the woman with part of her finger missing, police spokesman Sgt. Pat Irwin said.

The victim had allegedly been in an argument with her father that became physical, Irwin said.

Another person attempted to intervene, and Galvan bit that person’s finger, too, Irwin said.

Both victims refused to press charges, but police arrested Galvan and charged him with assault, Irwin said.

Galvan was arraigned and ordered held on $5,000 bail. He remained in custody Wednesday and is due back in court Friday.

