The Upstate Beat: Benefit to raise funds for Caffè Lena, celebrate the life of Josh Chambers

At the age of 13, Greenwich native Josh Chambers, a budding guitarist, had the rare privilege of being introduced onstage at an open mic by Caffè Lena’s Lena Spencer. The night occurred not long before the 1989 death of Spencer, the legendary folk music booster who nurtured legions of musicians at her famed Saratoga Springs coffee house.

After Chambers — who went on to become a creative force in music and theater — died unexpectedly in 2021 at the age of 45, his friends and family organized a benefit at Caffè Lena as a fundraiser for the venue. The event went so well that they plan to hold it again on Friday, Jan. 13, with some new twists as well as a return headlining set by the Figgs, one of Chambers’ favorite bands.

“Last year went well. This year, I’m even more optimistic about the fundraiser. Josh loved Caffè Lena,” says his father, Joe Chambers, from his home in Greenwich. “They were so supportive of him when he was young and all his life.”

Josh Chambers’ long history with the storied music venue began in 1988, when the talented young guitar player debuted his first original song, “Long Way Out,” to an open mic night audience that included Caffè Lena regulars like musician Michael Eck. For the Jan. 13 benefit, Eck plans to perform two songs that he wrote in tribute to Chambers: “Singing Through the Darkness” and “Your Turn to Shine.”

After his initial performance at Caffè Lena, Chambers became a regular at open mic nights, and then appeared frequently with his rock band Throwdown Bouquet. Chambers’ experimental Fovea Floods theatrical troupe, which he and other students founded at Skidmore College, was instrumental in reviving theater in the black box space at Caffè Lena in the 1990s.

“Josh, with all the shows, solo gigs, classical guitar solos and plays, may have performed there more than anyone in Lena’s 60-year history,” wrote Joe Chambers in a lengthy Facebook post titled “Coming of Age at Caffè Lena,” which recapped his son’s history with the venue from the ages of 13 to 45.

Josh Chambers also served on the board of directors of Caffè Lena for several years, and at the time of his death was hoping to stage a show there in collaboration with his cousin Val Haynes (aka Lonesome Val), a Capital Region singer and writer known for her influential groups like Fear of Strangers and The Units.

In addition to video tributes, clips of past performances by Chambers, songs from his longtime friend Dave Bengle of Radio Junkies, and music by Skidmore alum and Fovea Floods founder Sue Kessler, the benefit concert includes a headlining set from the Figgs, the long running rock band who got their start in Saratoga Springs over 35 years ago, around the time when Chambers was first taking up the guitar.

Josh was a huge Figgs fan from high school,” says Joe Chambers. “They are probably his all-time favorite band. The Figgs have been fantastic to Josh.”

The Figgs and friends celebrate the life of Josh Chambers on Friday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. Visit www.caffelena.org for ticket information.

The Week Ahead

— Albany’s Doctor Baker and Schenectady’s E.R.I.E. both released celebrated rock and roll recordings this year. Catch them with ShortWave RadioBand at Pauly’s Hotel (337 Central Ave, Albany) on Friday at 6 p.m.

— Don’t miss the Elvis Birthday Bash at the Hangar on the Hudson (675 River St., Troy) on Saturday when Johnny Rabb and the Tichy Boys shake the rafters in tribute to the King. 8 p.m.

— Hot Club of Saratoga celebrates the gypsy-swing band’s new album, “Just Horsin’ Around” at Caffè Lena (47 Phila St., Saratoga Springs) on Sunday at 7 p.m.

Reach Kirsten Ferguson at [email protected]

Categories: Entertainment, Life and Arts, Life and Arts, Saratoga Springs