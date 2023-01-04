UAlbany women’s basketball steps up its defense when needed in win over UMBC

TROY – The defending America East champions got a reminder Wednesday that they have to defend.

Visiting UMBC jumped out to a 21-17 lead after the first quarter, but the Great Danes eventually put the clamps on in a 61-53 win at Hudson Valley Community College’s McDonough Sports Complex.

The win raised UAlbany’s record to 3-0 in the America East Conference and 9-8 overall. The victory didn’t come easily, and at a UAlbany timeout trailing 11-3 early, Great Danes coach Colleen Mullen reminded them – perhaps loudly – who they were.

“It’s having this experience this early,” Mullen said. “It’s just a reminder: Hey, we’ve got to show up, do the things we’re capable of doing, play our game and focus on our defensive end.”

It was also a breakout game for junior guard Kayla Cooper, who continued to improve in her sixth game back from injury. Playing a season-high 33 1/2 minutes, Cooper finished with a season- and career-tying high of 25 points, a season-high tying nine rebounds and a team-high four steals.

“When I take my time and slow down to look and see what’s open, I have success,” Cooper said.

Helene Haegerstrand – who was honored pre-game for recently becoming a career 1,000-point scorer – followed Cooper’s comment with, “No one can guard Kayla.”

UMBC (2-1, 5-9) sure couldn’t Wednesday. Cooper scored an important final four points of the second quarter, to close a 7-2 UAlbany run that allowed the teams to enter halftime tied at 31.

“That was huge for us,” said Haegerstrand, who had 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists. “To get that tie and go into the locker room, I feel like it’s zero-zero, new game, 20 minutes to play. And we got some good stops [at the end of the quarter].”

If those stops were good, the ones that came in the third quarter were fantastic. Mullen has said UAlbany traditionally doesn’t play third quarters well, but the Great Danes had all the right moves on the Retrievers then, holding them to just two points for more than eight and a half minutes. UAlbany led 45-38 entering the fourth.

“We changed the tempo,” Mullen said of the third quarter. “We were really defending, finishing every play with a boxout. And then we got [Kiara] Bell in foul trouble; she was really hurting us. I think we were able to get a few more stops, we did a better job containing the paint.”

UMBC rallied in the fourth quarter, closing to two points, 49-47, before Cooper made a three-point play with 1:39 left.

“She was tremendous tonight,” Mullen said of Cooper. “She was absolutely unstoppable and rose to the challenge. I think her ceiling is so high, her best basketball is still ahead of her. … She was driven today, there was something in her eye.”

UMBC cut that to 52-49 before Ellen Hahne’s second 3-pointer of the game made it 55-49 with 1:01 left. From there, the Great Danes made their foul shots to seal the victory.

Mullen said she got some good minutes off the bench from reserves, starting with Cooper, when things were going awry early in the game.

“After the game, I said, ‘We’re too good, I shouldn’t have to do this.’ But they’re a veteran group, they know what they have to do to be successful,” Mullen said.

