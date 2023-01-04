Union College releases men’s lacrosse schedule

SCHENECTADY – The Union College men’s lacrosse schedule was released Tuesday, and it looks a lot like last year’s. If the Dutchmen can replicate the results as well as the schedule, they’ll have no complaints.

All opponents are the same as last year, with the exception of Emerson replacing SUNY Plattsburgh.

Union, following an 18-3 season in which it advanced to the NCAA Division III championship, opens its 2023 season Feb. 25 at Babson. That is followed by its first home game on March 1 vs. Endicott. That begins a stretch in which the Dutchmen play six of seven games at Frank Bailey Field.

The one that isn’t home is against perennial NESCAC power Middlebury, to be played this year on March 21 in Austin, Texas. Union coach Derek Witheford said he and the Middlebury coach had been trying to play a game in Tampa, Florida, in years past, but COVID-19 restrictions at the time of scheduling made it easier to play their 2022 game at Union.

“It’s been a work in progress,” Witheford said. “We’ll be playing at a nice facility, and we can do some recruiting there and expand our reach into an area where the game is really taking off and there are some good athletes.”

Union’s Liberty League schedule begins March 25 at home against St. Lawrence, which it beat in the regular season, but was upset by in the league tournament semifinals.

The next game, also home, is against another perennial NESCAC power, Tufts. Last season, Union traveled to Tufts and came away with a 17-12 victory. Another big home game happens on April 8, when nemesis RIT visits. RIT beat Union 12-10 in last year’s Division III championship.

“I think this is the first time Tufts has come to Union,” Witheford said. “It’s a challenging home schedule, and if we can get some of those good Union crowds to support us, that’ll be a good thing.”

2023 Union College Men’s Lacrosse Schedule

Feb. 25–at Babson, 1; March 1–vs. Endicott, 4; March 4–vs. Springfield, 1; March 8–vs. Williams, 6; March 11–vs. Emerson, 1; March 21 vs. Middlebury, at Austin, TX, TBA; March 25–vs. St. Lawrence, 1; March 28–vs. Tufts, 6; April 1–at Clarkson, 3; April 8–vs. RIT, 1; April 12–at Skidmore, 5; April 15–vs. RPI, 3; April 19–vs. St. John Fisher, 5; April 22–at Ithaca, 1; April 29–at Vassar, 12.

