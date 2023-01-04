Wylie’s 18 leads Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons past Fort Plain

Mia’Rose Wylie led Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons with a game-high 18 points in a 56-30 Western Athletic Council girls’ basketball win over Fort Plain Wednesday night. Angelina Dietz scored 13 points in the win. Fort Plain was led by Chloe Sickler’s nine points.

Charlotte Nare’s 24-point night led Canajoharie past Middleburgh, 58-28. Gianna Memrick added 18 points. Ciara Armlin led Middleburgh with nine points.

Allison O’Hanlon scored a game-high 29 points to lead Duanesburg past Schoharie, 71-19. Hannah Mulhern scored 18 points. Savannah Traverse led Schoharie with eight points.

Hailey Monroe led Northville to a 63-38 win over Galway with a game-high 27-point night, and Hannah Hoffman scored 21. Galway’s Grace O’Brien scored 16 points.

Kieonna Christmas led Fonda-Fultonville with a game-high 15 points in a 51-31 win against OESJ. Anderson Eggleston led OESJ with eight points with Taylor Hayes and Sydney Hazzard each adding seven.

Ellie Cerf scored a game-high 25 points to lead Bethlehem past Troy, 81-38, in Suburban Council action. Caroline Davis scored 11 points with Paige Davenport and Kaitlyn Robbins adding 10. Troy was led by Saniaya Adams’ 10-point night.

Adriana Rojas scored a game-high 27 points as Greenwich defeated Hoosick Falls, 81-24, in Wasaren League action. Brooke Kuzmich scored 17 points with Grace Autiello adding 12 and Cate Abate 11.

Allie Kenyon scored a game-high 21 points as Mechanicville defeated Stillwater, 49-33. Lila Christensen scored 10 points. Stillwater was led by Sarah Folman’s nine points.

Broadalbin-Perth earned a 57-27 non-league win against Watervliet, led by Molly Russom’s 19-point night. Mairead Marsden and Camille Calderone each scored 12 points.

Canajoharie boys basketball rallies past Middleburgh

Canajoharie roared back from a nine-point deficit after three quarters to defeat Middleburgh, 66-60, in Western Athletic Council boys’ basketball action.

Antonio Fairley scored 45 points for Canajoharie, including 15 in the fourth quarter. Zach Herget scored 13 points. Troy Cammer led Middleburgh with 22 points. Eric Pickering scored 13.

A 15-2 fourth-quarter run by Northville propelled the Panthers past Galway, 41-32. Jacob Frank led the Northville charge with 24 points, including 10 in the final quarter. Galway was led by Josh Lovelass’ 10-point night.

Fonda-Fultonville shut out OESJ in the first quarter, starting with a 26-0 run on its way to a 68-12 final. Jackson Cusack led Fonda-Fultonville with 16 points. Brady Whipple scored 12 and Nate Mycek added 10.

Joey Poulin scored 27 points to lead Tamarac past Bethlehem, 65-59, in non-league action. James Blake II scored 16 points. Bethlehem was led by Kieran Barnes with 21 points. Braden LaClair added 11.

