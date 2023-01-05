Amsterdam girls’ basketball posts win over Scotia-Glenville

AMSTERDAM — In its first game of the new year, the Amsterdam girls’ basketball team defended every inch of the court from start to finish to post a Foothills Council victory over Scotia-Glenville Thursday, 74-49, at Amsterdam High School.

The Lady Rams outscored the Tartans 42-26 in the second half.

“With full-court pressure, you just eventually hope to wear the other team down,” Amsterdam coach Eric Duemler said. “I think that’s what happened in the second half.”

Felise Fowler scored 14 points to lead Amsterdam, which had 10 of 11 players score. Liana Brown finished with 10 points for the Lady Rams, while Natalee Agresta had nine, and Annika Fedullo, Sharazade Cooper and Rosie Sculco all finished with eight.

“This was a good win. We got a lot of shots up and the effort was there,” Duemler said. “We’re trying to build some momentum in the second half of the season.”

Kara McCarthy scored 14 points to lead Scotia-Glenville, while Keeley Kristel finished with 13 points. Mia Cooper added another eight points.

“Overall, I thought we played pretty well,” Scotia-Glenville coach Macie Howard said. “I wish we could have handled the pressure better. The good thing about this league is that we’ll get another shot at them later this season. It’s all part of the learning process.”

Amsterdam started quickly Thursday, grabbing a 9-2 lead in the first four minutes of the game.

The Tartans battled back to make it 9-8, a run that included five straight points from Kristel.

The Lady Rams then closed out the opening quarter with a 7-3 burst to take a 16-11 lead.

Amsterdam continued its momentum into the second, scoring the first five points to open up a 21-11 lead.

Scotia-Glenville closed the gap, again, pulling to within four, 27-23, with 1:18 left in the half. But, Amsterdam had another response of its own and took a 32-23 advantage into the break.

“We handled their pressure well in the first half,” Howard said. “All week, we’ve been trying to get ready to play here. It’s always loud and intense, and I wanted us to try to keep our composure.”

In the second half, Amsterdam racheted up its pressure, and steadily pulled away. First, it was a 14-7 run to start the second half — 46-30 Lady Rams. Then, it a 10-4 surge that built the lead to 56-34 after three quarters.

Amsterdam led by as many as 31 points in the final quarter.

“We knew going into the season that it was going to be a process,” Duemler said. “Just figuring out how to blend everyone in has been a big part of that process, but we’re starting to get there.”

Amsterdam (5-6 overall, 3-2 Foothills) is scheduled to travel to South Glens Falls on Monday for a 7 p.m. contest.

“I think we’re on the uptick. We’re going to be better in the second half of the season,” Duemler said. “We’re right in the mix. We’re going to be stronger in 2023 than we were in 2022.”

Scotia-Glenville (3-5, 2-3) is slated to travel to Mekeel Christian Academy on Saturday for a non-league game at noon.

Scotia-Glenville 11 12 11 15 – 49

Amsterdam 16 16 24 18 – 74

Scotia-Glenville scoring: McGlaughlin 2-0-4, Cooper 1-0-3, McCarthy 4-6-14, Cooper 3-2-8, Bodden 1-0-2, Acosta 0-1-1, R.O’Malley 1-2-4, Kristel 5-1-13. Amsterdam scoring: Fedullo 4-0-8, Martinez 1-2-4, Cooper 4-1-9, Rivera 1-0-2, K. Fowler 2-0-6, Agresta 4-0-9, F. Fowler 4-5-14, Sculco 3-2-8, Derrico 1-2-4, Brown 4-2-10. Scoring totals: Scotia-Glenville 17-12-49. Amsterdam 28-14-74.

Categories: High School Sports, Sports