Canajoharie water main break forces closure of schools; Boil water advisory issued for part of village

CANAJOHARIE — Water pressure in part of the village of Canajoharie is low due to main breaks on Maple Avenue and Moyer Street, officials said.

Residents of upper Moyer Street, lower Maple Avenue, Scholastic Way and Carlisle Road are under a boil water advisory. The notice has so far been lifted for five other blocks.

Traffic was closed off on Maple Avenue and limited on Moyer Street. Classes were canceled throughout Canajoharie Central School District as a result of the disruption.

“You don’t have any choice when it comes to that because you wouldn’t be able to use toilets, you wouldn’t be able to get water, you wouldn’t be able to keep things going heating and cooling-wise, either,” said district Superintendent Nick Fitzgerald.

It’s unclear when the breaks occurred. Both the village Department of Public Works and village fire department have not immediately responded to requests for comment.

A few school buses around 7:50 a.m. were “just heading out” of the school garage by the time Fitzgerald was told about the breaks. Fitzgerald hopes that the water is up and running at some point soon to flush out the system.

“Thank goodness we were on an hour delay today for curriculum work so it indirectly worked out,” Fitzgerald said.

In 2020, Canajoharie middle and elementary schools shutdown as a result of a water main break. The Western Montgomery County community experienced another line burst on Moyer Street back in September.

The eponymous town isn’t impacted by Thursday’s water infrastructure disruption, according to Canajoharie Supervisor Benny Goldstein.

