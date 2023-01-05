Glenville police investigating death of 1-year-old child, chief says

GLENVILLE – Glenville police are investigating the death of a child on Sacandaga Road in Glenville, officials said.

Police Chief Stephen Janik confirmed Thursday afternoon that the department is investigating the death of a 1-year-old child in the town.

Police received the initial 911 call from a relative of the child at about 9 a.m. Thursday, Janik said.

The investigation remained ongoing, he said.

Glenville Supervisor Chris Koetzle also confirmed the department was investigating the death of a child in the town.

“At this juncture I really don’t have anything to comment on, or to give any information regarding,” Koetzle said. “The police are doing their work, and I think until they’re ready, there’s really nothing we can comment on at this juncture.”

Three Glenville Police Department vehicles sat outside of the home at 667 Sacandaga Road Thursday afternoon. Officers at the property said they could not comment on the situation and referred reporters to the Glenville Police Station.

| Everything Scotia-Glenville | Schenectady County | All Local News |

Categories: News, News, Schenectady County, Scotia Glenville