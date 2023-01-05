Images: Saratoga Springs boys’ ice hockey takes on Storm (12 photos)

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Saratoga Springs boys’ ice hockey took on the Storm – comprised of players from Scotia-Glenville, Mohonasen, Schalmont, Guilderland and Voorheesville – Wednesday and came away with the 7-1 win.

Photos from our Erica Miller

More: Saratoga Springs boys’ ice hockey streaks past Storm 7-1

