Images: Saratoga Springs boys’ ice hockey takes on Storm (12 photos)

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Saratoga Springs boys’ ice hockey took on the Storm – comprised of players from Scotia-Glenville, Mohonasen, Schalmont, Guilderland and Voorheesville – Wednesday and came away with the 7-1 win.
Photos from our Erica Miller
More: Saratoga Springs boys’ ice hockey streaks past Storm 7-1
