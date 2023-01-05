Images: UAlbany women’s basketball takes on UMBC (17 photos)

By Peter R. Barber |
University at Albany's Ellen Hahne grabs a rebound between University of Maryland Baltimore County's Kiara Bell and Keelah Jackson Wednesday
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber
University at Albany's Ellen Hahne grabs a rebound between University of Maryland Baltimore County's Kiara Bell and Keelah Jackson Wednesday
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

TROY – UAlbany women’s basketball took on the University of Maryland Baltimore County Wednesday and came away with the 61-53 win.

Photos from our Peter R. Barber

More: UAlbany women’s basketball steps up its defense when needed in win over UMBC

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More: UAlbany women’s basketball steps up its defense when needed in win over UMBC

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More: UAlbany women’s basketball steps up its defense when needed in win over UMBC

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More: UAlbany women’s basketball steps up its defense when needed in win over UMBC

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More: UAlbany women’s basketball steps up its defense when needed in win over UMBC

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

| All UAlbany | College Sports | All Local Sports |

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: College Sports, Sports, Sports, UAlbany

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Advertisement