In the Pocket: Despite 8 300s, Kallner isn’t happy with his game

Jeff Kallner has already recorded eight perfect games at the midway point this season, but the 49-year-old former golf pro is not happy with the state of his current bowling game.

“I’d trade them all to be averaging what I’m used to,” said the Colonie resident, who is owner and president of J.A. Kallner Enterprise at FedEx Ground.

“I’ve had some distractions off the lanes that I’ve never dealt with before,” he explained. “It’s been hard to focus and lock in for all three games. I can pop off a few good games here and there, but I was having trouble shooting good triples. It seems like I’m starting to get it going a little bit lately though.”

Kallner, known for his smooth release and strong hook, has long been one of the most consistent bowlers in the region, and he’s not used to seeing his average dip by almost 10 pins in his most serious league, the high-powered City League Monday nights at Towne Bowling Academy. He’s currently averaging “only 222” there, but is averaging a much more representative 234 in the Towne Majors Tuesday nights.

“I’d give them [the 300 games] away in a heartbeat,” he said. “I didn’t bowl well in the first half, and I feel I let the friends on my team down. I knew in my heart that my average is not where it needs to be to help the team.”

Kallner, who once gave up the sport for roughly 15 years to devote more time to his family, cited several reasons why he believes his game isn’t where it should be.

“For one thing, I didn’t practice bowling at all this summer. I played a lot of golf with my friends. I normally would have a couple of practice sessions per week during the summer, but I didn’t do that. I was rusty starting the season,” he noted.

“Plus, like I said, I’ve had some distractions off the lanes that have really hurt my mental game. I thought that bowling would be my sanctuary, but that hasn’t been the case. My teammates in the City League tried to hold me up, and they did a pretty good job early in the season, when we were near the top of the standings. But I was bowling so poorly compared to what I usually do, that we just couldn’t stay there.”

Another reason for Kallner’s average dip is Father Time.

“I’m starting to bowl better in the last few weeks, but let’s face it, I’m 49 years old now, and I can’t do some of the things I used to do,” said the former Colonie High School standout. “I can get locked in for a game or two, but then I don’t know what it is, but I don’t seem to see the ball motion changes, and I’m not making quick adjustments. I’m just not sharp.”

Although he’s not a youngster, Kallner still enjoys hooking the ball like the power players.

“I like to see the ball hook. It suits my eye,” he said. “Many times this season, I’ve tried to play the lanes a little straighter, but that’s not really my game. My spare shooting has been pretty good, but my biggest problem is that I can’t stay clean. I’ll throw a three-bagger and then go through the nose and leave some big open frames in key positions of the game.”

Don’t be surprised if Kallner turns things around in the second half, however. His resume includes 69 career 300 games. He’s got plenty of 800 triples (roughly 20 or so), as well, but he doesn’t keep track any more.

“Since the USBC doesn’t give you much anymore for the honor scores, I don’t really keep track of them. I know a lot of the guys still do,” he said.

Kallner, who enjoyed watching PBA Tour star Amleto Monacelli bowl on television when he was a kid, has an impressive high triple of 878 and once averaged as high as 237.

His performance in last week’s eight-game New Year’s Day Tournament at Kingpin’s Alley Family Fun Center is a great example of how up and down his season has gone so far.

“I got off to a rough start at minus-103. I was playing the lanes the wrong way,” he said. “Eventually, I moved left and went with a cleaner ball to get a better reaction. I ended up with a 779 triple for the middle three games to win the mini sweeper, but I didn’t cash in the overall event. Still, I finished plus-68, so I’m happy with the way I finished. I hadn’t bowled on many sport patterns recently.”

With his natural talent and persistence, Kallner, a big supporter of the Storm equipment family, is hoping to rebound in the second half of the season.

“I told the guys I wanted to quit the game a while back, but they wouldn’t let me,” he said with a laugh. “Right now, I’m using a lot of 900 Global equipment. I really like the Zen Master, and I recently drilled up a Zen Soul. The Zen balls seem to fit my game. Honestly, when all the new bowling balls come out, I just call Matt [Fazzone, the proprietor at Action Bowling Supply pro shop]. He knows my game, and he knows the holes in my arsenal. If he says the ball is good for me, I just let him drill it up for me.”

STRIKES & SPARES

Speaking of Matt Fazzone, he fired a spectacular 2,048 (plus-448) over eight games to capture the New Year’s Day Tournament at Kingpin’s Alley Family Fun Center. He earned $2,000 and also teamed up with runner-up Anthony Scaccia (2,006 $1,000) to win the doubles portion of the tournament, as well as finishing second in the mini sweeper.

Rounding out the leaders in the strong 85-bowler field were Zack Bogholtz (1,884, $600), Steve Arehart (1,869, $550), Zac Gentile (1,851, $500), Bill Rice (1,843, $450), John Ferraro (1,810, $400), Nick Miseno (1,797, $380), Connor LeClair (1,795, $350), Brandon Boyer (1,793, $300), Peter Battistoni (1,793, $280), Nick Galusha (1,719, $260) Eddie Torres (1,719, $240) and Jeremy Bonville (1,719, $220).

Start making your plans to compete in the Schenectady USBC Open Championship at Boulevard Bowl. Dates are Feb. 17 (6:30 p.m.), Feb. 18 (2:30 p.m.), Feb. 19 (9 a.m., noon, 2:30 p.m.), Feb. 24 (6:30 p.m.), Feb. 25 (2:30 p.m.) and Feb. 26 (9 a.m., noon, 2:30 p.m.). More details will be coming soon.

Town ’N Country’s third annual Baker Doubles Tournament kicks off Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. Other dates are Jan. 15, Jan. 21, Jan. 22, Jan. 28, Jan. 29, Feb. 4 and Feb. 5, with multiple squads on each day. Entry fee is $30 per person, and handicap is 90% of 220, based on team’s average. The format will be six games on six different pairs. One in eight teams will cash. Top prize will be $1,000, based on 100 teams. Call Anthony Scaccia (518-456-1113) for reservations.

The Amateur League Bowlers Association of New York’s tour for bowlers with averages less than 215 returns Jan. 15 at 9:30 a.m. with a singles tournament at Uncle Sam Lanes. Handicap is 100% of 215 with a maximum of 75 pins per game. Entry fee is $40 if received by Monday and $50 after that. Call Jim Burton (518-209-4748) for more information.

The 28th annual Blizzard Bowl at Boulevard Bowl, usually contested in March and April, will have an earlier start than usual because of a busy Boulevard tournament schedule. There are now two squads set for January — Jan. 15 and Jan. 29 with 11:45 a.m. starts. Entry fee for this charitable event to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Schenectady is $100 per four-person team, and there is a $2,000 top prize, based on 160 entries. Call Boulevard Bowl (518-374-4171) for reservations.

Boulevard Bowl is the host for the second annual Hunter Hanley Memorial No-Tap Tournament Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. The event benefits the Hunter Hanley Memorial & Scholarship Fund. Entry fee for the four-person team event is $25 per bowler. Lane sponsors ($100 per lane) are needed. Pizza will be served. For more information, contact Tammy Hanley ([email protected] or 518-857-5781).

The 13th annual Towne Bowling Academy Team Handicap Tournament picks up again Sunday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The popular event that guarantees a $4,000 top prize continues on weekends through Feb. 5. There is also an optional singles event with $600 guaranteed. Call Towne Bowling Academy at 518-355-3939 for more information.

Uncle Sam Lanes’ annual Holiday Tournament continues Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Handicap is 90% of 220. One in eight teams will cash. Entry fee is $30 per bowler. Top prize is $1,200 guaranteed, based on 100 teams.

Uncle Sam Lanes is the host for the Bazar Auto Body’s Super bowl Bakers Doubles Feb. 12 at 10:30 a.m. First place will be $1,000, based on 52 teams. Entry fee is $45 per bowler and limited to the first 52 paid entries. Call Rob Daigneault (518-859-6726) or Darrell Coonrad (518-817-3505) for reservations or more information.

Entries are filling up quickly for the Scratch Doubles Tournament Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. at Kingpin’s Alley Family Fun Center. Entry fee is $180 per team. One in five teams will advance to the bracket finals. First place will be $2,000, based on 50 entries. Qualifying will be five games across 10 lanes. For reservations, contact Tom Earl (518-763-2734) or Tom Donato (518-788-0771).

The next Capital District Youth Scholarship Tour event will be Jan. 21 at Uncle Sam Lanes at 12:30 p.m.

MAJOR BOWLING

Steve Wagoner fired a 290-808, Billy Wigand slammed a 290-792, Steve Rock ripped a 279-783 and Liz Kuhlkin rolled a 28-771 in the City League Monday night at Towne Bowling Academy.

Bill Heaphy shot 290 and 279 en route to a 793 triple, and Billy McGaffin Jr. slammed a 289-772 in the Sportsman’s Majors Monday night at Sportsman’s Bowl.

Kyle Wilkins delivered a 300 game en route to a 949 four-game series, Anthony Clay tossed a 257-947, Tony Bianchi slammed a 247-903 and B.J. Smith Jr. ripped a 239-902 in the Frank DePalma Boulevard Classic Tuesday night at Boulevard Bowl.

McGaffigan unleashed a 289 game and a 1,033 four-game series, John Askew fired a 299-987, Craig Taylor belted a 268-986, Don Herrington shot a 299-964 and Natasha Fazzone tallied a 259-955 in the Towne Mixed Doubles at Towne Bowling Academy Wednesday night.

CITY LEAGUE

Standings

ABS 3-0, Towne Bowling Academy 3-0, Broadway Lanes 3-0, DeCrescente Distributing 3-0, Sindoni Sausage 3-0, Bootlegger’s 3-0, KKV Recovery 3-0, J&F Lawncare 2-1, 20 North 2-1, Drive Line Motors 2-1, Downs Roofing 1-2, Falvey Real Estate 1-2, The Heritage Group 1-2, Mohawk Honda/Chevrolet 0-3, WMS Leasing 0-3, Rollarama 0-3, Boulevard Bowl 0-3, Kristel Mechanical 0-3, Da Royalty 0-3, 518 Aliens 0-3.

———

Match summaries

Towne Bowling Academy (3)

Tom Earl 226-226-205 — 657, Tony Palumbo 226-245-213 — 684, Marty Capullo Jr. 246-197-223 — 666, Debbie Capullo 239-204-192 — 635. Totals: 937-872-833 — 2,642.

Da Royalty (0)

Matt Flowers 179-183-174 — 536, Seth Friend 214-158-181 — 553, AJ Collins 202-246-195 — 643, Will Cunningham 186-201-180 — 567. Totals: 781-788-730 — 2,299.

———

ABS (2)

Jeff Kallner 239-248-234 — 721, Matt Kallner 268-199-211 — 678, Craig Taylor 264-216-284 — 764, Matt Fazzone 236-244-222 — 702. Totals: 1,007-907-951 — 2,865.

Rollarama (1)

Dan Rotter 243-211-222 — 676, Don Herrington 203-169-197 — 569, Ron Paradiso 223-200-224 — 647, Ken LaBelle Jr. 235-190-212 — 637. Totals: 904-770-855 — 2,529.

———

Falvey Real Estate (1)

Dan Auricchio 246-221-246 — 713, Joe Byrnes 247-214-235 — 696, Kenny Livengood 202-222-256 — 680, Jeff Young 211-236-213 — 658. Totals: 906-891-950 — 2,747.

J&F Lawncare (2)

Jason Brown 232-248-214 — 694, Nick Stricos 247-194-176 — 617, Joe DeVellis 268-237-251 — 756, R.J. Martinez 246-259-254 – 759. Totals: 993-938-895 — 2,826.

———

518 Aliens (0)

Chuck Schissler 235-197-238 — 670, Jenn Schissler 168-211-214 — 593, Chris Lee 209-269-181 — 659, Gabe Criscuolo 221-186-191 — 598. Totals: 833-836-824 — 2,520.

DeCrescente Distributing (3)

Jessica Aiezza (absent) 190-190-190 — 570, Brian Mariano 235-205-266 — 706, Suzie Morine 226-269-220 — 715, Liz Kuhlkin 258-268-245 — 771. Totals: 909-932-921 — 2,762.

———

20 North (2)

Joel Donato 279-249-194 — 722, Tommy Donato 279-257-200 — 736, Nick Galusha 278-212-214 — 704, Chris Radliff 226-227-212 — 665. Totals: 1,062-945-820 — 2,827.

Downs Roofing (1)

David Orzechowski 236-226-232 — 694, Nick Barnes 226-224-169 — 619, Ryan Karabin 289-235-218 — 742, Billy Wigand 290-233-269 — 792. Totals: 1,041-918-888 — 2,847.

———

Boulevard Bowl (0)

P.J. Derenzo 248-224-224 — 696, John Mecca 196-207-257 — 660, Ken Wilkins 208-244-215 — 667, Mike Scaccia 206-203-237 — 646. Totals: 858-878-933 — 2,669.

Sindoni Sausage (3)

Scott Chastenay 226-245-213 — 684, Mike Dicerbo 236-259-248 — 733, Rich Strath 202-227-222 — 651, Joe VanDerLinden 213-278-278 — 769. Totals: 867-1,009-961 — 2,837.

———

KKV Recovery (3)

Steve Rock 279-247-257 — 783, Nick DiCerbo 239-212-261 — 712, Kara Struffolino 180-258-212 — 650, Brandon Wolf 247-242-203 — 692. Totals: 945-959-933 — 2,837.

Kristel Mechanical (0)

Ed White 225-201-226 — 652, Jeremy Noble 213-144-181 — 538, Bryan Kelley 238-278-235 — 751, Jeff Whitehouse 217-233-235 — 685. Totals: 893-856-877 — 2,026.

———

Drive Line Motors (2)

Kate Clark 136-172-202 — 510, Chris Allen 278-213-217 — 708, Rob Beedelson 195-171-206 — 572, John Askew 224-224-217 — 665. Totals: 833-780-842 — 2,455.

The Heritage Group (1)

Patricia Kelly 164-205-233 — 602, Amanda Chrzanowski 258-219-188 — 665, Bob Messick 186-214-203 — 603, Mike Nolan 205-244-180 — 629. Totals: 813-882-804 — 2,499.

———

Bootlegger’s (3)

Cassius Boyd 214-225-234 — 673, Laura Rotter 194-216-220 — 630, Eric Quinlivan (absent) 190-190-190 — 570, Marc Fowler 233-222-218 — 673. Totals: 831-853-862 — 2,546.

WMS Leasing (0)

Chad Sutliff 224-226-206 — 656, Stephen Alexander 203-165-190 — 558, Lindsey McPhail 225-247-227 — 699, Tom Egan Jr. 177-213-233 — 623. Totals: 829-851-856 — 2,536.

———

Broadway Lanes (3)

Roy Vanderbogart 268-192-244 — 704, John Pancake 257-245-257 — 759, Steve Wagoner 290-249-269 — 808, Justin Barcomb 256-252-248 — 756. Totals: 1,071-938-1,018 — 3,027.

Mohawk Honda/Chevrolet (0)

Ed Gumm 192-200-205 — 597, Chip Tashjian 233-178-237 — 648, Brad Lawyer 236-205-233 — 674, Jody Becker 178-207-190 — 575. Totals: 839-790-865 — 2,494.

SPORTSMAN’S MAJORS

Standings

All in 1 Realty 4-0, Bob’s Pro Shop 4-0, Van Buren Enterprises 3-1, Universal Auto Parts 3-1, JL Designs 3-1, TSS Printing 3-1, Precision Floors 3-1, Muny Grille 1-3, Metroland Photo 1-3, EBF Strong 1-3, Klonowski’s Pro Shop 1-3, IDID 1-3, TheSignBandits.com 0-4, Team 14 0-4.

———

Match summaries

Team 14 (0)

Vacant 215-215-215 — 645, Vacant 211-211-211 — 633, Vacant 200-200-200 — 600, Vacant 189-189-189 — 567. Totals: 815-815-815 — 2,445.

All in 1 Realty (4)

Nick Peckowitz 191-259-243 — 693, Tammy Sader 207-275-247 — 729, Rich Rogaski 221-248-235 — 704, Sherm Bowman 205-200-244 — 649. Totals: 824-982-969 — 2,775.

———

Bob’s Pro Shop (4)

Fred McMahon 212-237-224 — 673, Earl Lawrence Jr. 199-219-214 — 632, Bob Tedesco Jr. 201-221-238 — 660, Mike Smith 266-178-258 — 702. Totals: 878-855-934 — 2,667.

The Signbandits.com (0)

Aiden Deitz 224-204-213 — 641, Scott Stoliker 190-203-189 — 582, Bill Carl 191-188-235 — 614, Jason Deitz 255-225-173 — 653. Totals: 860-820-810 — 2,490.

———

Metroland Photo (1)

Lee Quivey 276-212-202 — 690, Cliff Ruth 186-255-191 — 632, Mike Gallitelli 181-168-175 — 524, B.J. Smith Jr. 229-264-197 — 690. Totals: 872-899-765 — 2,536.

Universal Auto Parts (3)

Andy Smith 191-248-227 — 666, Bill Heaphy III 279-290-24 — 793, Chris Fedden 171-236-211 — 618, Chris Smith 226-236-229 — 691. Totals: 867-1,010-891 — 2,768.

———

Klonowski’s Pro Shop (1)

Anthony Clay 246-249-176 — 671, Christian Caputo 242-182-161 — 585, Jackielynn Noble 207-210-202 — 619, Jim Petronis 258-183-199 — 640. Totals: 953-824-738 — 2,515.

Van Buren Enterprises (3)

Art Van Buren 174-246-204 — 624, Rich Manzer Jr. 167-213-247 — 627, Brian French 225-279-256 — 760, Alex Bonesteel 263-258-232 — 753. Totals: 829-996-939 — 2,764.

———

Muny Grille (1)

Jay Diamond 204-239-247 — 690, Dave Bingham 149-194-194 — 537, Mark Ray 247-197-233 — 677, Jamie Diamond 269-244-203 — 716. Totals: 869-874-877 — 2,620.

JL Designs (3)

Justin Lansing 225-209-183 — 617, Joe D’Aurizio Sr. 235-245-191 — 671, Ron Williams 218-172-255 — 645, Billy McGaffin Jr. 237-289-246 — 772. Totals: 915-915-875 — 2,705.

———

TSS Printing (3)

Rob Mengel 175-196-263 — 634, Corey Buckley 212-236-234 — 682, Tyler Mochrie 212-258-211 — 681, Zach Gravell 171-232-202 — 605. Totals: 770-922-910 — 2,602.

EBF Strong (1)

John Liberatore 202-193-213 — 608, Rich Bauer 211-244-203 — 658, Melissa Childrose 181-209-232 — 622, Chris Fawcett 178-237-211 — 626. Totals: 772-883-859 — 2,514.

———

IDID (1)

Tony Fernandez 189-227-212 — 628, Mike Liberatore 236-202-160 — 598, Jim Valentino 211-229-191 — 631, A.J. Perone 268-207-196 — 671. Totals: 904-865-759 — 2,528.

Precision Floors (3)

Mike Guidarelli 150-257-218 — 625, Jim Bassotti 191-196-159 — 546, Eric Morrett 215-255-233 — 703, Matt Swiatocha 179-257-237 — 673. Totals: 735-965-847 — 2,547.

TOWNE MIXED DOUBLES

Standings

TSS Printing 36-4, Rogers Motorsports 36-4, JLD 31-9, Battenkill Motors 30.5-9.5, Towne Bowling Academy 29-11, ABS 25-15, Unbreakable Nutrition 25-15, Sindoni Sausage 23-17, Main Street Café 22-18, Revolutions Pro Shop 20-20, Solid Surface 20-20, T.J. Bell Environmental 18.5-21.5, Syrons’s Meat Market 16.5-23.5, A Plus Heating No. 2 15-25, Broadway Lunch 14.5-25.5, Sportsman’s Bowl 14-26, Never Enough Performance 9-31, Next Level Detailing 8-32, A Plus Heating No. 1 4-36, My Three sons 3-37.

———

Match summaries

A Plus Heating No. 2 (12)

Victoria Shufelt 224-227-213-236 — 900, Zack Porter 205-268-221-188 — 882. Totals: 453-519-458-448 — 1,878.

Solid Surface (8)

Cheyanne Zullo 179-171-257-246 — 853, Austin Zullo 162-192-215-202 — 771. Totals: 379-401-510-486 — 1,776.

———

Sindoni Sausage (11)

Liz Kuhlkin 258-225-208-225 — 916, Joe VanDerLinden 218-257-268-204 — 947. Totals: 485-491-485-438 — 1,899.

ABS (9)

Natasha Fazzone 203-247-259-246 — 955, Matt Fazzone 214-225-218-216 — 873. Totals: 432-487-492-477 — 1,888.

———

Broadway Lunch (1.5)

Renee Earl 198-205-195-221 — 819, Tom Earl 237-234-235-168 — 874. Totals: 470-474-465-424 — 1,833.

Battenkill Motors (18.5)

Laura Rotter 225-235-204-237 — 901, Dan Rotter 221-254-225-208 — 908. Totals: 497-540-480-496 — 2,013.

———

My Three Sons (1)

Patricia Kelly 216-207-198-182 — 803, Scott Rogers 179-205-171-232 — 787. Totals: 422-439-396-441 — 1,698.

Rogers Motorsports (19)

Kelly Chrzanowski 203-219-224-204 — 850, Craig Taylor 226-228-268-264 — 986. Totals: 448-466-511-487 — 1,912.

———

Main Street Café (14)

Ursula Pasquerella 203-196-206-212 — 817, Joe Venduro 206-212-265-224 — 907. Totals: 465-464-527-492 — 1,946.

Sportsman’s Bowl (6)

Erika Poje 179-173-185-215 — 752, Dan Knutti 258-238-289-172 — 957. Totals: 489-463-526-439 — 1,917.

———

Unbreakable Nutrition (7)

Niki Battistoni 216-210-181-149 — 756, Peter Battistoni 212-225-223-233 — 893. Totals: 467-474-443-421 — 1,805.

Revolutions Pro Shop (13)

Lindsey McPhail 207-178-212-201 — 798, Don Herrington 244-299-194-227 — 964. Totals: 468-494-423-445 — 1,830.

———

JLD (18)

Amber Brophy 205-202-218-226 — 851, Billy McGaffin Jr. 252-289-247-245 — 1,033. Totals: 485-519-493-499 — 1,996.

Never Enough Performance (2)

Kate Clark (absent) 203-202-203-203 — 812, Dave McLear 248-247-238-201 — 934. Totals: 483-482-473-436 — 1,874.

———

Next Level Detailing (4)

Kim Swiatocha 195-197-188-190 — 770, Matt Swiatocha 204-257-173-228 — 862. Totals: 424-479-386-443 — 1,732.

Towne Bowling Academy (16)

Debbie Capullo 227-191-235-234 — 887, Ryan Gahan 212-224-266-228 — 930. Totals: 467-443-529-490 — 1,929.

———

TSS Printing (20)

Jackie Malone 222-235-214-234 — 905, Paul Dumas 254-231-246-217 — 948. Totals: 502-492-486-477 — 1,957.

A Plus Heating No. 1 (0)

Michelle Largeteau 131-136-115-134 — 516, Tony Pasquerella 174-183-173-149 — 679. Totals: 426-440-409-404 — 1,679.

———

Syron’s Meat Market (8.5)

Amanda Chrzanowski 225-197-179-215 — 816, John Askew 299-226-245-217 — 987. Totals: 540-439-440-448 — 1,867.

T.J. Bell Environmental (11.5)

Catie Bell 198-199-206-204 — 807, Mike Kamm 269-200-268-190 — 927. Totals: 520-452-527-447 — 1,946.

FRANK DePALMA BOULEVARD CLASSIC

Standings

Kalpro 3-2, Masons Automotive 3-2, MBM Motorsports 3-2, Boulevard Bowl 2-3, Derenzo’s Tax Service 2-3, D.A. Parisi & Co. 2-3.

———

Match summaries

MBM Motorsports (3)

Zach Mecca 208-225-160-180 — 773, Tony Bianchi 247-216-217-223 — 903, Tony Bianchi 228-194-255-203 — 880. Totals: 683-635-632-606 — 2,556.

D.A. Parisi & Co. (2)

John Mecca 269-214-170-227 — 880, Jeff Williams 206-182-214-251 — 853, Ken Wilkins 220-173-172-215 — 780. Totals: 695-569-556-693 — 2,513.

———

Masons Automotive (3)

Mark Hansen 202-198-21-197 — 812, Robin Fredenburgh 199-191-165-161 — 716, B.J. Smith Jr. 239-226-230-207 — 902. Totals: 640-615-610-565 — 2,430.

Boulevard Bowl (2)

Don Cross 211-199-215-159 — 784, Mike Scaccia 206-225-256-172 — 859, Brian Hart 222-190-202-181 — 795. Totals: 639-614-673-512 — 2,438.

———

Kalpro (3)

Keith Lawyer 257-200-222-215 — 894, Kyle Wilkins 227-179-300-243 — 949, Joe Carusone 224-216-226-214 — 880. Totals: 708-595-748-672 — 2,723.

Derenzo’s Tax Service (2)

P.J. Derenzo 227-184-176-218 — 805, Anthony Clay 256-188-257-246 — 947, Jason Palmer 230-256-200-194 — 880. Totals: 713-628-633-658 — 2,632.

Reach Bob Weiner at [email protected].

