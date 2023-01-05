Indictment: Accused Princetown killer now faces first-degree murder counts

SCHENECTADY – The man accused of killing his mother and her longtime partner at their Reynolds Road home in November has now been indicted and faces first-degree murder counts.

Nicholas Fiebka, 19, now faces a nine-count indictment, accused of killing his mother Alesia Wadsworth and her partner William Horwedel, 61, Nov. 21.

The first-degree murder counts, one for each person killed, represents an upgrade from the originally filed second-degree murder charges. The counts relate to the allegations he caused the death of two people in the same incident, Wadsworth and Horwedel, according to the indictment.

If convicted of a first-degree murder count, Fiebka would face up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The indictment also gives clarity on an order of protection family indicated had been issued against Fiebka.

According to the indictment, the order of protection against Fiebka was issued by Schenectady County Family Court Jan. 26, 2022, just under 10 months prior to the shooting.

Fiebka faces one count of aggravated criminal contempt related to the order of protection.

In all, Fiebka faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and one count each of aggravated criminal contempt, tampering with physical evidence, felonies, and misdemeanor criminal possession of a rapid-fire modification device.

The tampering count relates to a drum magazine, according to the indictment.

According to testimony in a post-arrest hearing conducted in the case Nov. 28, Fiebka is accused of firing 44 shots from an AK-style rifle in less than 30 seconds

Footage from a Ring camera system there captured a hooded man, later identified as Fiebka, wearing a mask entering the residence carrying a long rifle early in the evening last Monday, Nov. 21, the investigators testified.

After his arrest and during booking at the Schenectady County Jail, Fiebka also responded to a suicide screening question about recent losses allegedly with “I killed my mother,” according to testimony.

Hundreds attended a candlelight vigil in memory of Wadsworth and Horwedel and around two dozen people packed the courtroom for the post-arrest hearing.

Members of the Wadsworth family described Wadsworth and Horwedel as a loving couple that were building a great life together. Wadsworth worked as a nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital in Amsterdam, while Horwedel owned a construction company and was the father of triplets, two of which went on to be State Troopers stationed with the local Troop G in Princetown.

Fiebka remains held. He is to be arraigned on the indictment later.

