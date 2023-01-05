Niskayuna resident charged in Albany road rage incident, police say; Faces felony

Article Audio:

ALBANY – A Niskayuna resident has been charged in connection with an Albany road rage incident that left a vehicle damaged and the driver injured, New York State Police said.

The victim was treated at the scene and released by EMS, police said.

Kiara J. Myrick, 24, of Niskayuna, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, and third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, police said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

The incident happened Wednesday at the Interstate 90 Exit 2 intersection with Washington Avenue in Albany, police said.

Troopers responded there and determined Myrick damaged the vehicle window of a car, causing injury to the driver, police said.

Police found and stopped Myrick driving a short distance from the location. New York State University Police took Myrick into custody.

Myrick was processed and released to appear in court later.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

| Everything Niskayuna | Schenectady County | All Local News |

Categories: News, News, Schenectady County, Your Niskayuna