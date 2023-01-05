Patriots at Bills odds preview: Point spread, prediction for Week 18 finale

Article Audio:

The 2022-23 NFL regular season will come to a close when the New England Patriots travel to face the Buffalo Bills in an AFC East matchup. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

It is tough to preview the Bills’ regular-season finale without first mentioning what occurred in Week 17. Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, which ultimately led to the game being postponed. Hamlin is improving but remains in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital, the Bills said in a statement Thursday.

At this time, the NFL hasn’t announced a plan to resume that game at a later date.

It is difficult to understand how the Bills will respond on the football field when they return to it for this week’s matchup. But the game could be important, with the No. 1 seed in the AFC hanging in the balance. Buffalo is 12-3 and has won six games in a row entering this weekend.

New England, meanwhile, remains in the playoff hunt with its 8-8 overall record. The Patriots are coming off a 23-21 win over the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 1 and would be the No. 7 seed in the AFC if the season ended today. The Patriots will need to pull off an upset on the road to punch their ticket into the postseason. New England could sneak in with a loss but would need the Dolphins, Tennessee Titans, and Pittsburgh Steelers all to lose in Week 18.

The Pats have lost three consecutive meetings with the Bills, including last year’s 47-17 playoff defeat in Orchard Park. Buffalo secured a 24-10 win over New England back in Week 13 during the first meeting of the regular season.

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bills as a 7-point favorite with an over/under of 42.5.

Let’s take a closer look at the odds and trends:

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

Time/TV: 1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS

Point spread (from Caesars Sportsbook): Bills -7

Money line: Patriots +250/Bills -320

Over/under: 42.5

Analysis: Given the circumstances leading into this game, it is tough to put too much stock on what has happened this year. That said, Buffalo is 7-7-1 against the spread and is 10-5 to the under. New England has a 7-8-1 ATS clip and is 9-7 to the under.

As a result, the under might end up being the best bet for this game. These two teams finished 10 points below the total of 44 in their Week 13 meeting. The Bills rank second in the league by giving up an average of 16.9 points per game, while the Pats are sixth and surrendering an average of 19.5 points per contest.

These defenses match up well against each other, too.

New England is third in defensive DVOA at Football Outsiders and is No. 2 in pass defense DVOA. This unit is perhaps best equipped to limit Josh Allen and Co. through the air. Buffalo is fourth in defensive DVOA, including a No. 3 ranking in rush defense in that same metric. The Patriots prefer to lean on the ground game to make life easier on second-year quarterback Mac Jones.

A touchdown underdog is also worth a look in a low-scoring game, especially when a postseason berth is on the line.

Prediction: Bills 21, Patriots 17

