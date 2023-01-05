Saratoga County man forcibly stole taxi in Albany, drove off then crashed, police say

ALBANY – A Saratoga County man forcibly stole a taxi cab Wednesday evening in Albany, drove off and then soon crashed, police said Thursday.

The taxi cab driver suffered swelling and cuts in the robbery, police said.

Arrested was William Bogdanowicz, 33, of South Glens Falls. He faces one count each of second-degree robbery and third-degree grand larceny, felonies, police said.

The incident happened at about 10:50 p.m. Wednesday in the area of New Scotland Avenue and North Allen Street, police said.

Officers were called there for a report of a Yellow Cab driver who had just been robbed of her car, police said. The driver reported she had just picked up a man near the intersection and the man asked for a ride to Saratoga, police said.

“Upon informing the man of the fee, the man punched the driver in the face multiple times, forced her out of the cab” and drove off, police said in a release.

Shortly after receiving the cab driver’s call, the suspect crashed the cab in the 200 block of Hackett Boulevard. Officers responded there and took Bogdanowicz into custody, police said.

Bogdanowicz was arraigned and ordered held on $40,000 bail, police said.

