Saratoga Springs to foot $36k bill so far in AG investigation of former council members

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim will offer a resolution at the City Council’s Jan. 17 meeting to raise the amount the city will pay for legal fees of the former mayor and public safety commissioner due to an ongoing investigation by the state Attorney General’s Office.

Since November 2021, state Attorney General Letitia James’ office has been investigating allegations of civil rights violations and misuse of power by city police against Black Lives Matter activists during summer protests and subsequent actions taken by Mayor Meg Kelly and Public Safety Commissioner Robin Dalton.

Those actions include barring people from supporting a fellow protester in City Court and removing protesters from a July City Council meeting after they aired grievances regarding the actions taken by city police.

Kelly and Dalton were subsequently subpoenaed by the state Attorney General’s Office. In the several months since then the two former officials have accrued just over $36,000 in legal fees between the two of them.

Kelly is being represented by Christian R. Flemming and Karl J. Sleight of Lippes Mathias Attorneys at Law for $325 and $395 per hour, respectively. Dalton is using Michael P. McDermott from the law firm O’Connell and Aronowitz Attorneys at Law for $300 an hour, according to an invoice from the law firm to the city.

For both Kelly and Dalton, most of the fees are due to data collection and analysis of their cellphones. Analyzing information from Kelly’s phone totaled more than $15,000, according to invoices from her attorney to the city. Dalton’s attorney’s used Capital Investigation Group to review the data from her two two devices — one with 22.9 gigabytes of data and the other with 312 gigabytes of data. That service came to over $8,000.

Under the City Code and Public Officers Law, the city must pay the legal fees. But exactly how much they must pay is unclear. Mayor Ron Kim said the city is looking into how much they are required to cover right now.

“We just don’t think there should be an open faucet here,” he said Wednesday after discussing the subject during a City Council meeting Tuesday.

When the issue of attorney fees first came up the city capped payments at $10,000 apiece for Kelly and Dalton and $3,000 each for any other former council members.

During the meeting Tuesday night, Department of Public Works Commissioner Jason Golub said the costs so far are typical.

“I would say having been a government investigations lawyer for 15 years these bills are not unreasonable,” he said. “Reviewing documents, producing documents, preparing for depositions, it takes a lot of time.”

Kim said in a press release Wednesday he wanted to make the public aware of the costs of the investigation.

“I think it is important that city residents know exactly how their tax dollars are spent, particularly when it comes to legal representation,” he said. “I am releasing the bills received from Kelly’s and Dalton’s attorneys that the city is required to pay as a result of the ongoing investigation into possible civil rights violations by each when in office to be fully transparent.”

Kelly did not return a request for comment.

“I responded to the subpoena as thoroughly and comprehensively as possible as well as efficiently as possible and to date there have been no further requests from the Attorney General’s Office that I’m aware of,” Dalton said.

She also said she believes in making the process transparent.

Kim said he had no updates on the attorney general’s investigation other than it’s ongoing and there is a lot of data being reviewed.

Saratoga Black Lives Matter leader Lexis Figuereo said he’s not received updates from the attorney general either other than the findings will be released soon.

Figuereo had previously said AG investigators asked him and two other activists to provide a timeline of their interactions with city police, including videos, photographs and media accounts.

The Attorney General’s Office said the investigation is ongoing, but did not provide further comment in an email Wednesday.

Categories: News, Saratoga Springs