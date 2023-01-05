Schenectady County resident appointed to head local New York State Police Troop G; Altamont-area native

Article Audio:

ALBANY – A Schenectady County resident has been appointed to head the local New York State Police Troop G, officials said Thursday.

Major Dennis J. Schager, a native of he Altamont area, now heads the troop that covers 10 total counties, including Schenectady, Saratoga, Fulton, Montgomery and Schoharie counties.

Schager most recently served with the New York State Intelligence Center at Division Headquarters, police said.

Schager has served with the State Police since May 1998, when he entered the academy, police said.

He’s since served with multiple troops, including twice with Troop G, once in Cobleskill and then later as station commander in Fonda and Princetown, police said. He made lieutenant in 2013 and made captain in 2018 and major in April 2022, police said.

Schager grew up in the Altamont area and served in the U.S. Army Reserve and the U.S. Marine Corps until 1996, when he joined the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, officials said. He was mobilized three times in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom, deploying to Bahrain and Iraq, officials said.

Schager is married and has three children, police said.

“I’m very thankful for the opportunity to lead the men and women of Troop G,” Schager said in a statement. “It’s a responsibility that I don’t take lightly. I look forward to continuing and building upon our great relationships with other law enforcement agencies and the community we serve.”

Schager replaces Major Richard J. O’Brien, who was promoted to the rank of staff inspector – employee relations – human resources, officials said.

| Everything Schenectady | Schenectady County | All Local News |

Categories: News, News, Schenectady, Schenectady County