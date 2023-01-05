Siena women’s basketball beats Fairfield, third straight win under acting head coach Primm

LOUDONVILLE — With its head coach absent amidst a school investigation into his conduct, the Siena women’s basketball team is doing what it can to tune out the turmoil.

“We stay locked into basketball and are really just focusing on the next game that we’re playing in the conference,” Siena sophomore guard Emina Selimovic said Thursday, after the Saints beat Fairfield 61-46 at UHY Center. “We play hard every day in practice, and we never die down. We keep it up and get better every practice, and I think that’s what keeps us locked in.”

Thursday marked one week since Siena announced it had opened an investigation into accusations that women’s basketball head coach Jim Jabir made racially insensitive and misogynistic comments to players. Jabir has stepped away from the team during the investigation, with Terry Primm — who served as associate head coach under Jabir for four years at Florida Atlantic before coming with him to Siena prior to the 2021-22 season — serving as acting head coach.

Siena, which was 6-5 prior to Jabir stepping aside, has won three straight with Primm leading the team.

A Siena spokesman said Thursday that there were no updates to provide about the ongoing investigation.

“I tend to respect the process and just let it run its course,” Primm said of the investigation. “I think any outside comments could negatively influence it one way or the other. So, we’ve decided to just let the school handle it. It’s the best way for the kids. And then, when it’s over, we’re pretty sure it’s going to be a favorable resolution, so we just wait for that day.”

When asked what he meant by a “favorable resolution,” Primm said, “I don’t know. We’re going to trust that the school is going to find one.”

Primm did credit Jabir with instilling the team with the mindset necessary to overcome adversity.

“He sets a great tone, in terms of us being a family and us being a linked chain,” Primm said. “Just staying tight, no matter what happens. … You wouldn’t want it any other way but for us to stick together and stay strong and rally. For this young group, just to see them be so locked in and so focused despite all of that, it’s a blessing to see.”

The Saints (3-1 MAAC, 9-5 overall) have won six of their last seven games overall, but have picked up three straight double-digit league wins under Primm, including Thursday’s impressive performance against Fairfield (3-1, 7-6), the defending MAAC champions and a team that hadn’t lost to a MAAC opponent since Siena beat them at UHY Center on Jan. 22, 2022.

Selimovic, in particular, has flourished in the three games under Primm. The sophomore wing scored in double figures just once in Siena’s first 11 games, but is averaging 16 points per game over her last three, including a career-high 19 points on 7 of 9 shooting in Thursday’s win.

“I took a little two-week break because I had a little bit of an issue with my knee,” Selimovic said. “So, coming back, I think I was just very eager and kind of had a different mental mindset coming in of not to overthink and just play my game, because I know what I can do.”

Sophomore guard Ahniysha Jackson said there’s been little adjustment to Primm being the team’s leader on the bench.

“Honestly,” Jackson said, “it’s nothing different. When Jim was here, it’s the same thing. Just executing and doing everything that we have to do and working hard. That’s our key right now.”

“I’ve been with [Jabir] six years now, and I’ve always had a lot of responsibility. So, it didn’t feel much different, other than not hearing that same voice and speaking a little more,” Primm said of his move to acting head coach. “I’m always speaking, because I’m in his ear, and so now I just didn’t have his ear and I had to say [to the whole team] what was on my mind.”

In Thursday’s win, an 11 a.m. tipoff played in front of a raucous crowd of 1,716 made up of largely of students from local schools on Siena’s Kids Day, the Saints put their stamp on the game with a 16-1 run to close the first half up 30-16.

Fairfield made a run in the third quarter to get as close as four points in a ragged game that saw the two team’s combine for 52 turnovers — 27 by Siena, 25 by Fairfield — but the Saints sealed the game in the fourth with Selimovic providing efficient scoring while Jackson and freshman guard Elisa Mevius each had clutch baskets down the stretch en route to finishing with nine points each.

The Saints, who will be back at home Saturday at 2 p.m. to face Iona, picked up the win even though leading scorer Anajah Brown didn’t start for the first time all season due to what Primm called “a team growth opportunity for her.” Brown played 18 minutes as a reserve, finishing with four points and two rebounds.

“Despite any adversity we may get,” Primm said, “it’s pretty awesome to see them just lock in and hunker down.”

