The Parting Schotts Podcast: Talking Union men’s and women’s hockey; Hagwell retirement

By Ken Schott |
Top: Union men hockey forward Ben Tupker. Right: ECAC Hockey Commissioner Steve Hagwell. Left: Union women's hockey defenseman Stephanie Bourque. (Gazette file photos)
PHOTOGRAPHER: Andrea Fisher

On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” I preview Friday’s Union-Cornell men’s hockey game, which features a battle of twins Ben Tupker of Union and Zach Tupker of Cornell.

I then preview the Union women’s hockey weekend as the Dutchwomen get set to play at Cornell and Colgate.

Finally, I talk with ECAC Hockey Commissioner Steve Hagwell about his decision to retire at the end of the season.

“The Parting Schotts Podcast” is available wherever you get your podcasts and at https://dailygazette.com/category/sports/parting-schotts.

