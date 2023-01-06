Broadalbin-Perth girls’ basketball powers past Gloversville 67-43

BROADALBIN — The Broadalbin-Perth girls’ basketball team remained undefeated in the Foothills Council with a 67-43 victory over Gloversville Thursday night at Robert C. Munn Gymnasium at Broadalbin-Perth High School.

The Patriots outscored their opponents 341-171 on their first trip through the league’s South Division. The closest game was a 52-50 win at Schuylerville.

“Our energy tonight was not very good,” Broadalbin-Perth coach Casey Russom said. “We have to perform at high energy all the time. It is kind of like a roller coaster right now. That is something we have to continue to work on.”

Broadalbin-Perth jumped out to commanding 28-10 first-quarter advantage over the Dragons led by eight points from Mairead Marsden. She was one of seven Patriots to score in the first eight minutes.

Gloversville’s Zoie Tesi matched Marsden’s 10 first-half points but the Dragons could not cut into the deficit. Broadalbin-Perth carried a 42-22 lead into the break.

The halftime reset favored the hosts as the Patriots pushed their lead out to 29 during the third quarter, 56-27. However, Gloversville’s Angelina Christman connected for seven of the Dragon’s 16 points in the fourth, which they won 16-11.

“Zoie did well tonight and you could tell she was tired because she was going 100 percent the whole game,” Gloversville coach Emily Parslow said. “Her and Ang played well tonight. Coming off our [56-19] loss against Fonda, I think this is a step in the right direction. Fonda was rough and then it was a completely different team tonight.”

Tesi led Gloversville with 15 points, while Christman finished with 11 and Lucia Bouchard hit a pair of 3-pointers in her 10-point effort.

Marsden and Molly Russom paced the Patriots with 16 points apiece, while Camille Calderon added 12.

Gloversville enters a tough stretch in the coming month starting with road games against Queensbury and Glens Falls next week.

“We have nine games this month, and we are away for seven of them,” Parslow said. “But, that is part of the game and we just have to go with it.”

Broadalbin-Perth (8-2 overall, 5-0 Foothills) will play a pair of Foothills North contenders in the coming week.

“It is going to start getting real now,” Casey Russom said. “We have Glens Falls here on Monday and Queensbury up there on Thursday.”

Gloversville 10 12 5 16 — 43

Broadalbin-Perth 28 14 14 1 — 67

Gloversville scoring: Tesi 5-5-15, Christman 4-3-11, Albanese 2-0-5, Williams 0-2-2, Bouchard 3-2-10. Broadalbin-Perth scoring: Calderone 5-2-12, 8-0-16, Hotaling 1-2-4, M. Perry 3-0-6, S. Perry 2-0-4, Barboza 3-0-6, Siiss 1-0-3, Russom 7-2-16. Scoring totals: Gloversville 14-12-43. Broadalbin-Perth 30-6-67.

Categories: High School Sports, Sports