Clifton Park resident, first woman to command state Air National Guard, promoted to two-star rank of major general

Be a life-long learner.

That’s the advice Denise Donnell’s dad gave her growing up.

It’s a lesson that Donnell has held onto throughout her career and will continue to follow after being promoted to two star Major General during a ceremony at the Stratton Air National Guard Base Friday afternoon. She is one of only five women to attain such a rank.

“Throughout my entire career I’ve taken that to heart,” she said. “That I’m not the smartest person in the room. I need to listen and I need to learn to become better, whether it’s a better commander, a better mother or a better person.”

Donnell is also the first woman to command the New York State Air National Guard, an appointment she received in April 2022. Her latest promotion is a “tremendous honor,” she said.

“I see myself as a role model for both young women and young me,” she said. “There’s a lot of things you can do in this world. “Perseverance and a lot of hard work will get you there.”

As commander of the states Air National Guard Donnell oversee the 5,800 airmen who make up the country’s largest Air National Guard, with five flying wings and the Eastern Air Defense Sector, which is in charge of all air defense East of the Mississippi, including protecting the Capitol.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, who could not be in attendance at the event due to the upcoming State of the State address, sent a letter congratulating Donnell.

“Throughout your career you have served to protect our state and all New Yorkers,” Hochul said in the letter which was read by Major General Ray Shields. “As the newest commander of the largest Air National Guard in the nation and the first woman to hold this position in New York State, your accomplishments will inspire future generations. I know you will continue to serve with the utmost integrity.”

Donnell grew up all over the world while her dad worked as a Navy doctor and mother who was a Navy nurse. She went to elementary school in Japan, Middle school in Tennessee and High School in Montana.

She graduated from Georgetown University in 1993 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Foreign Service and then earned her commission in the Naval Reserve Officers’ Training Corp Program.

Donnell said she didn’t know the Air National Guard had existed until after serving nine years in the Navy.

Donnell said her reason for joining the Air National Guard is personal.

“I met a man from Buffalo, I fell in love and I became a New Yorker,” she said.

In 2002 she joined the Air National Guard base in Newburg.

She’s spent the last 20 plus years moving through the ranks from becoming a captain in June 1997, to Colonel in May 2013 and then Brigadier General in December 2020 before her latest promotion.

She has garnered command experience over the last two decades, including being Commander of the 13th Air Expeditionary Group, which travels to McMurdo Station in Antarctica.

Donnell, an experienced pilot has over 4,100 flight hours and has flown a C-5A, C-17A, C-130, LC-130, P-3C, T-34 and a T-44.

During her career Donnell has also amassed a number of awards and medals. They include:

Air Medal

Navy Commendation Medal

Navy Achievement Medal with gold star

Antarctica Service Medal

Armed Force Expeditionary Medal

Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal

Sea Service Deployment Ribbon with bronze star

But one of her favorite honors is being a Scoutmaster to the 3357G Boy Scouts of America group in Rotterdam. The troop watched as her father retired Naval Captain Dr. Robert Donnell and Air National Guard Technical Sgt. John Donnell pinned her stars to her shirt collar.

“What you see out there with those cadets from Schenectady High School, those scouts from Rotterdam–they represent really the best of our community,” she said. “If you ever get jaded, spend some time with kids like that and you will be invigorated.”

Donnell said she would tell the 5,800 people she oversees that what they do makes a difference.

“Whether it’s a snowstorm in Buffalo saving lives, whether it’s overseas flying airplanes, what you do makes a difference,” she said.

