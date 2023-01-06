College hockey: Heidemann, Lee lift RPI men’s hockey past Colgate

TROY — Austin Heidemann and Jakob Lee each scored two of RPI’s four third-period goals as the Engineers defeated Colgate 5-3 in ECAC hockey men’s play Friday at Houston Field House.

The victory snapped RPI’s four-game losing streak.

Lee’s first goal at 2:17 of the third, tied the score. Heidemann’s first goal, a power-play tally at 4:22, gave the Engineers a 3-2 lead. He scored again 2:37 later, and that proved to be the game-winner when Colgate’s Anthony Stark scored midway through the period.

Lee added an empty-net goal with 52.1 seconds left.

Colgate 1 1 1 — 3

RPI 1 0 4 — 5

First Period — 1, Colgate, DiPaolo (Verboon, Belpedio), 7:28. 2, RPI, Smolinski (Heidemann, Hallbauer), 16:59 (pp). Penalties — Belpedio, Col (hooking), 16:38.

Second Period — 3, Colgate, Manderville (Young, Anderson), 12:07 (pp). Penalties — Young, Col (hooking), 5:32; Lee, RPI (interference), 11:05; Sertti, RPI (hooking), 17:35.

Third Period — 4, RPI, Lee (Nykanen, Strom), 2:17. 5, RPI, Heidemann (Budy, Lee), 4:22 (pp). 6, RPI, Heidemann (Budy, Lee), 6:59. 7, Colgate, Stark (McGuire), 10:59. 8, RPI, Lee (Klee), 19:07 (en). Penalties — Irwin, Col (holding), 3:11.

Shots on Goal — Colgate 6-10-13 — 29. RPI 14-7-12 — 33.

Power-play opportunities — Colgate 1 of 2; RPI 2 of 3.

Goalies — Colgate, Gylander (32 shots-28 saves). RPI, Watson (29-26).

A — 1,847.

Women

10 CORNELL 7, UNION 2

ITHACA — Avi Adam had a hat trick to power the 10th-ranked Big Red to an ECAC Hockey win over the Dutchwomen at Lynah Rink.

Adam scored twice in the second period, and then completed her hat trick 48 seconds into the third period.

Union got goals from Paige Greco and Carmen Merlo in the third.

Union 0 0 2 — 2

Cornell 2 4 1 — 7

First Period — 1, Cornell, Daniel (Frechette, Delianedis), 12:09. 2, Cornell, Dwyer (Frechette, Van Gelder), 14:41 (pp) Penalties — Groulx, Uni (tripping), 3:32; Adams, Uni (interference), 13:23.

Second Period — 3, Cornell, Adam (Kenyon, Davis), 7:22. 4, Cornell, Regalado (Delianedis), 8:02. 5, Cornell, Adam (Chan, Van Gelder), 8:46. 6, Cornell, Frechette (Daniel, Dwyer), 16:18 (pp). Penalties — Dwyer, Cor (tripping), 3:02; Frechette, Cor (hooking), 4:11; King, Uni (tripping), 15:57.

Third Period — 7, Cornell, Adam (Dwyer), :48. 8, Union, Greco, 3:44. 9, Union, Merlo (Hebert, Suitor), 19:56. Penalties — Ehmann, Uni (tripping), 4:46; Smith, Uni, 10:33.

Shots on Goal — Union 4-4-6 — 14. Cornell 14-15-7 — 36.

Power-play opportunities — Union 0 of 2; Cornell 2 of 5.

Goalies — Union, Matsoukas (21 shots-16 saves), Evans (8:46 second, 15-13). Cornell, Dulac (14-12).

A — 189.

Referees — Will O’Malley, Rich Jebo. Linesmen — Tim Waters, Mike Verminski.

6 COLGATE 4, RPI 0

HAMILTON — Kassy Betinol snapped a scoreless tie late in the third period, and the sixth-ranked Raiders scored three times in the third to beat the Engineers at Class of 1965 Rink.

Danielle Serdachny, Katie Chan and Dara Greig had the third-period goals.

RPI 0 0 0 — 0

Colgate 0 1 3 — 4

First Period — None. Penalties — Alexander, RPI (tripping), 10:26; Alexander, RPI (interference), 15:43.

Second Period — 1, Colgate, Betinol (O’Donohue), 16:05. Penalties — Greig, Col, major (excessive roughness), 1:12; Larsen, RPI (interference), 3:47; Taylor-Walters, RPI (tripping), 6:33; Zahirnyi, RPI (hooking), 11:16.

Third Period — 2, Colgate, Serdachny (MacEachern, Bard), 9:07. 3, Colgate, Chan (Brick, Smigliani), 17:38. 4, Colgate, Greig (Biederman), 19:53. Penalties — Papineau, RPI (roughing), 9:33.

Shots on Goal — RPI 5-6-2 — 13. Colgate 9-18-18 — 45.

Power-play opportunities — RPI 0 of 1; Colgate 0 of 6.

Goalies — RPI, Rampado (45 shots-41 saves). Colgate, Murphy (13-13).

A — 453.

Referees — Tom Lynch, Alex Valvo. Linesmen — Michael Roberts, Kevin Spraker.

