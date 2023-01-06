Giants at Eagles odds preview: Playoff spot clinched, New York huge underdog

Article Audio:

The New York Giants are locked in at the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs as they travel to Philadelphia to take on an Eagles team that must win to keep the top seed in the conference and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

The Giants defeated the Colts last week 38-10 to clinch a spot in the playoffs. It is expected the Giants are going to be resting most of their players, as their seeding can’t change. When New York played Philadelphia earlier in the season, it was a tough game for the Giants, as they lost the game 48-22. The Giants’ vaunted defense gave up 437 yards, including 253 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

The Eagles were 13-1 just two weeks ago and appeared to be in the driver’s seat for the top seed in the NFC, but they have lost their last two games and now have to win here to secure the top seed. Despite losing to the Cowboys two weeks ago, there was still a lot of optimism as they scored 34 points with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew filling in for an injured Jalen Hurts. However, the loss last week at home against the New Orleans Saints was a very disappointing performance. The offense really struggled, as the Eagles could only score 10 points in the loss.

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Eagles as a 14-point favorite with an over/under of 43.

Let’s take a closer look at the odds and trends:

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

Time/TV: 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS

Point spread (from Caesars Sportsbook): Philadelphia -14

Money line: New York +600 -Philadelphia -900

Over/under: 43.

Analysis: The Giants have taken the next step in large part because quarterback Daniel Jones has made major strides at quarterback. He has thrown only five interceptions this year with one fumble lost, giving him only six turnovers. His interceptions have gone down in each of his four seasons, as well as his total turnovers. With a solid defense, if he limits the turnovers, the Giants will be in a lot of games. Running back Saquon Barkley is fourth in the league with his 1,312 rushing yards, but it is unknown how much he is going to play Sunday.

While the Giants may rest starters, the Eagles have a ton to play for. This team is limping into the playoffs but should be getting a much-needed boost with Hurts looking like he’s ready to return. Before his injury, he was looked at as the MVP favorite, and his absence has shown even more how valuable he is to the Eagles. When Hurts is rolling, the Eagles have an unstoppable offense. Miles Sanders is fifth in the league in rushing (1,236 rushing yards) and A.J. Brown is fourth in receiving yards (1,401 receiving yards).

The Eagles need this game badly, while the Giants don’t have a ton to play for.

Prediction: Philadelphia 38, New York 17

