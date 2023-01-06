Glenville child death investigation ongoing, police chief says

GLENVILLE – The investigation into the death of a 1-year-old child continued Friday, but nothing has pointed beyond the death investigation, Glenville Police Chief Stephen Janik said Friday.

An autopsy was completed Friday morning and officials are awaiting further tests and review of medical records, Janik said.

Investigators want to ensure that they look at everything before reaching a final conclusion, Janik said, but nothing has led investigators to believe anything criminal happened.

The child’s family has been interviewed and has been very cooperative throughout, Janik said.

The investigation began Thursday morning as police received a 911 call from the Sacandaga Road residence from a relative of the 1-year-old, Janik said previously.

Investigators hope to conclude their investigation in the coming weeks, Janik said.

