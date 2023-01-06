Gloversville shooting suspect sought; Girl seriously injured in incident

GLOVERSVILLE – City police are seeking a suspect in a Thursday Gloversville shooting that led to a girl being seriously hurt, police said.

The girl, who was involved in a crash after the shooting, suffered injuries described as serious head trauma and taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment, police said.

Sought is Kenneth E. Brooks, 41, city of residence unavailable. He is to face charges of first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, police said.

The incident happened just after 6 a.m. Thursday morning in the area of South Main Street near the Country Farms, police said.

Officers responded there for a report of a two-car crash, with injuries, police said. They arrived to discover that a vehicle a southbound vehicle drove into the northbound lane and struck a northbound car head-on.

Police, however, soon learned that the southbound vehicle had just been shot at near the intersection of North Main and Grand streets, police said.

The investigation then lead police to Brooks, now accused of having shot ta the vehicle involved in the crash, police said.

Police released a photo of brooks and the vehicle he is alleged to be operating. The vehicle is described as a 2008 BMW X5 with New York registration KPJ 9903.

Anyone with information about Brooks’ whereabouts is asked to contact Gloversville police at 518-773-4506 or detectives at 518-773-4569.

