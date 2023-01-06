Images: Schenectady Police Gun and Badge Ceremony; Promotion, 9 new recruits (6 photos)

SCHENECTADY – The Schenectady Police Department held its Gun and Badge ceremony Thursday, promoting Paul Antonovich to assistant police chief and formally presenting guns and badges to nine new recruits.

Antonovich joined the department in July 2004 as a patrolman. He made sergeant in 2010 and lieutenant in 2019.

The department’s nine new hires are: Cameron Baitsholts, Michael Belcher, Jacob Davey, Dalton LaTulipe, Nicolas Melillo, Austin Reihs, Matthew Ryan, Sarah Steiner and Michael Tommasone.

Baitsholts, 22, graduated from Greenville High School in 2018 and Hudson Valley Community College in 2021. He is currently a member of the Army Reserve, where he serves as a drill sergeant.

Belcher, 25, graduated from Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons in 2015 and graduated from Schenectady County Community College in 2016 and the University at Albany in 2018.

Davey, 22, graduated from Niskayuna High School in 2018 and went on to graduate from SUNY Delhi. He is a volunteer firefighter for Niskayuna Fire District 2, where he serves as third lieutenant.

LaTulipe, 29, graduated from Schalmont High School in 2011 and went on to serve in the military with the Army, where he served as a military police officer.

Melillo, 22, graduated from Christian Brothers Academy in 2018 and from Siena College in 2022.

Reihs, 24, graduated from Niskayuna High School in 2017 and graduated from Southern New Hampshire University in 2021.

Ryan, 22, graduated from Mohonasen High School in 2018 and Hudson Valley Community College in 2021.

Steiner, 29, graduated from Colonie Central High School in 2011, from the College of Saint Rose in 2015 and from the University of Cincinnati with a Masters in 2017.

Tommasone, 23, graduated from Schalmont High School in 2018 and from Schenectady County Community College in 2020 and the University at Albany in 2022.

