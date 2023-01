Images: Siena women’s basketball takes on Fairfield; A look at fans, too (27 photos)

LOUDONVILLE – A look at Siena women’s basketball’s game Wednesday at Fairfield, including some fan’s from Shenendehowa’s Orenda Elementary School. Siena took the 61-46 win.

Photos from our Erica Miller

More: Siena women’s basketball beats Fairfield, third straight win under acting head coach Primm

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More: Siena women’s basketball beats Fairfield, third straight win under acting head coach Primm

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More: Siena women’s basketball beats Fairfield, third straight win under acting head coach Primm

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More: Siena women’s basketball beats Fairfield, third straight win under acting head coach Primm

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More: Siena women’s basketball beats Fairfield, third straight win under acting head coach Primm

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More: Siena women’s basketball beats Fairfield, third straight win under acting head coach Primm

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

| All Siena | Everything Clifton Park-Halfmoon | All Local Sports |

Categories: Clifton Park and Halfmoon, College Sports, Photo Galleries, Siena College, Sports, Sports