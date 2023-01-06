John Riccitello’s Restaurant to close after 61 years this month

SCHENECTADY – John Riccitello’s Restaurant, a staple in Schenectady for 61 years will close later this month.

Owners husband and wife Lewis (Lou) and Donna Riccitello are preparing to retire, and will close the locally famous bar and restaurant the last Sunday of January.

“We’ve had a lot of great customers over the years,” Lou Riccitello said. “I’ll miss it, and so will everybody else. It’s a tough business, and we’d like to go out on a high note . Hopefully before the end of the month somebody will make an offer on it.”

The best part about running the restaurant has been the people, Lou Riccitello said.

The business has been on the market for the past three years, Lou Riccitello explained. He said there are a few potential buyers considering the property, two of which would like to run it as a restaurant.

“We’ve had it up for sale for three years but Covid of course didn’t help matters,” Lou Riccitello said “Just lately we’ve got some people who might be interested. They know we’re closing the end of January. Hopefully we can sell it, give them the place, and the parking lot, and we’ve got a huge flat upstairs. The building is old, but it’s pretty stable, served us for 60 years.”

Riccitello’s has a long history in the community. It was first called the Mohawk View Restaurant in the 1930s, and later Henneseys. Lou’s parents, John and Mary Riccitello purchased it in 1962.

“Before my parents bought it it was mostly a bar most of the time, a speakeasy during prohibition,” Lou Riccitello said. “My aunt Mary, who was Mary Hennesey, she put in basically the restaurant concept. My father bought it from her at the very end of 62’. We’ve been here ever since.”

John Riccitello passed away in 1986. At the time, Lou Riccitello was working as a physical education teacher at Steinmetz in Schenectady.

“My mother wanted to run it, she wanted to have a go at it so I took a leave of absence, because I had my tenure already,” Lou Riccitello said. “And, the next thing you know, here it is, it’s 50 years later and I’m still here.”

Lou and Donna have been married 51 years, and will be retiring from the restaurant later this month, but the couple, who lives in Glenville, do not plan to go far, Lou explained. He said his wife still sells real estate.”

“We’ve told everybody who was interested in buying the place that we would help out getting them started,” Lou Riccitello said. “We can show them all the things we do here, if they want any of the recipes, that’s fine. We’d rather not give them the name, they could call it ‘Formerly Riccitello’s.’

After decades of running the restaurant Lou Riccitello expects it will be nice to sit down to eat dinner once in a while instead of standing up at the end of the night.

An old phone booth with a payphone decorated one corner of the restaurant. Riccitello’s Restaurant is “old school,” Lou Riccitello said, He cited the food orders are written by hand and not printed on receipts like most restaurants, and explained how he still makes drinks at the bar by muddling fruit, they do not have a drink menu, he said.

“We’ve been here a long time,” Lou Riccitello said. “It’s very difficult nowadays, if you’re not on the internet and you’re not into computers, and you don’t have POS (Point of Sale, electronic systems used for selling items and cashing out customers) which we don’t.”

The restaurant is doing more business now than it ever did before, Lou Riccitello said. A lot of the customers on any given night are long-time regulars, who are very loyal, he explained.

The restaurant navigated its way through Covid and takeout-only dining and through inflation of food costs.

“No complaints, we’ve seen good and bad, it’s been interesting,” Lou Riccitello said. “I haven’t changed anything I don’t think.”

Riccitello’s Executive chef Darryl Cade has been working at the restaurant for 16 years, ever since he started there about 15 as a dishwasher. He said the restaurant being sold will be the start of a new chapter for everyone there.

“It’ll be nice to move on, it’s going to be the start of a new chapter for everyone here,” Cade said. “It’s like a family, I see these people more than I see my own parents.”

Waitress Anna Rochow has been working at the restaurant for what she says have been an “amazing 15 years.”

“I just love working for them, for Louie and Donna they are great, great, bosses,” Rochow said. “The customers are absolutely amazing. It’s been very nice working here. It’s very sad to actually see it’s closing up, but I understand they are getting ready to retire and I wish them nothing but the best in the future.”

Maria D’Elia has worked at the restaurant for 39 years. She said she knows what she has to do at work when she comes in, and she likes that.

“I like the work, and the people, they are like a family,” D’Elia said. “It keeps me busy.”

