Letters to the Editor Friday, Jan. 6 – Three from readers in Schenectady, Charlton and Broadalbin

Human composting is a sickening idea
How sick are our governor and legislative members to allow composting of human bodies (“State OKs human composting law; 6th in US to do so”) in the Jan. 1 Gazette.
I find this sick, and these people should resign or be impeached for mental illness.
Al Zanger
Schenectady
How will GOP rule under the Big Lie
Now that everyone is familiar with what the Big Lie was, I can’t help but wonder what will happen in the House when the new Congress convenes.
The GOP, hoping to avoid a new moniker, like POT (Party of Trump), now needs to deal with the Little Lies, the fabricated resume that got Republican George Santos of Long Island elected to represent the part of New York that spawned POTUS 45. How shameful but how entertaining to watch and speculate.
Perhaps they can buy his resignation with a new job, creating a party platform.
Thomas P. Herrmann
Charlton
Grateful to people who paid for meals
To the people who paid for the wonderful meals my cousin and I enjoyed at Scotia’s Jade Bistro on New Year’s Eve, thank you!
What a nice surprise to close out the old year.
In the new year, I resolve to pay your random act of kindness forward.
Cindy G. Livingston
Broadalbin
Al Z. letter is spot on. The Democratic Socialist see people as fertilizer / manure. One would think, with all of the issues going on in this state there would be more pressing issues to conquer. This is the $hit show called the Democratic Socialist. The state is losing citizens for greener pastures and more sensible governed states. They are importing illegal immigrants we cannot afford to take care of. The mayor of NYS is crying he needs a BILLION dollars to handle the influx of illegals to take care of them. The NYS government is headfirst into outright socialism and one by one the deep blue Staes are crumbling under the idiotic policies of woke politics. They are going after our constitutional rights daily. We are the #1 state in the country for highest taxes and the other 9 in the top 10 are all democratic socialist States. The problem is not the country it is the self enrichment of the elected representatives. The want to keep the population scurrying around making sure you know there are 150 different genders, and the fear of covid, and forcing citizens to decide on heating their home, gas in the vehicle, food on the table. The political elites in NY all stuff their own pockets with your hard earned money. Wouldn’t it be great if the middle class tax base got a $32k raise? So the highest tax state is where it is so the Socialist in office drain the citizens bank accounts. But hey when you are broke, cannot afford to stay in your home and you die on the streets Governor Jokel will gladly compost your body for their garden. This is the bed you blue Demon -cratic – Socialist voted for.
Thomas Herman the bigger show will be when they haul Biden and his corrupt son to jail for crimes against our country by selling out or country to foreign leaders. The big guy must get his 10% right. They will make sure Biden and his criminal syndicate will be exposed. You donkey clowns make it sound like Trump told him to lie. If that is the case how about all the DEMON cratic Socialist lies. The propaganda you clowns spew is just to take attention away from your criminal syndicate in office. News flash the AMERICAN people are starting to see your parties corruption and how deep it is.
Mr. Brandon 🤡 you’re already human fertilizer …..you’re already full of sh*t….. no need to compost
LGBt: Your daily rantings are tiresome and pitiful. It appears to me that maybe you are lonely and need attention. So sad.
Let’s go brandies your outrage at every aspect of your apparently miserable existence is pitiful perhaps Hunter biden will make an appearance today to perk you up in the meantime you have another day of lying bray on lying donkey boy. Most of us are thankful for what we have been blessed with lie on. Thank God for Biden Ana NATO!
It didn’t take long for the two blind mice donkey clowns to weigh in with their profound revelations. I know it’s early in the morning so they can only get out one line of insults. I’m sure the rest of the donkey clowns will be waking up soon after they have their oatmeal and milk and come on here bashing everyone. And these are the same blind mice that ask why Republicans can’t get along with Democrats, all you have to do is read the insane ranting that these clowns write daily.
Oh wait here’s another fake name weighing in this morning he must’ve had his oatmeal and milk already because he wrote almost 3 full lines of insults.
A ‘Socialist’ view would have the State forcing all its citizens to handle their remains in a specific manner with no choice. This is letting individuals decide if they want to be composted in a dignified manner so long as there are no public health concerns. No one is Forcing people to be composted. It’s an individual choice just like cremation or being put in a casket. In the not-too-distant past, cremation of remains was abhorred, now it’s a common occurrence. What happened to that outrage? I’m going to work now and not post all day.
Thomas Herrmann excellent commentary the Repub crap show is playing out as we speak while the hysterical hot for hunters try to distract from the real time drama with references to lies and unproven fabrications the real time comedy reflects how fortunate we were to throw these losers to the curb all they can do is lie rage and obstruct. Thank you for the refreshingly honest commentary
Matt Gaetz says he´ll resign if dems help elect a moderate republican for speaker.
BUH BYE, child molester!
Thomas P. Herrmann–We were all wondering, too, about this new Congress with a bunch of wingnuts in charge. What an embarrassing disgrace they´re turning out to be because of the ¨tRUMP hangover.¨ How this ends up, nobody knows! My hope is the gop body will come to their senses and vote in a non-maga speaker or we´re in for 2 years of pure hell.
Bill Marincic
January 4th, 2023
Lou another day and zero input except insults. I really think you need to get off the computer. You are totally useless, a typical lefty that brings Zero to the conversation daily.
Bill, you’re a pathetic hypocrite!
You start the day with 2 ranting posts with “zero imput except insults.”
You constantly call out Hooligans and other “blind mice donkey clowns” for having “fake names” but never call out lets-go-no-brain. HYPOCRITE!
The daily Repubic crap show will not start today until at least 12. Noon. 11 failures in votes to this point. I guess Mccarthy figures he’ll rewite history later I’m betting hunter Biden is behind these failures! The US economy added 200000 jobs this past month great news let’s get the lying brandies spinning
Some, generally right wing Christians I assume, are offended by the idea of composting corpses, a natural process that creates soil that can be used to grow a tree or flower garden in memory of the deceased. However, to permit a body to be embalmed and buried, ultimately releasing poisonous embalming fluids into the ground, or to cremate a cadaver, wasting energy and creating pollution is perfectly fine.
So much reason and thought goes into their decision making.
Mr. Bill 🤡 ….The republicans like you now want to tell people how they can be buried. Wasn’t telling women what they should do with their body enough? Why can’t you just live your own pathetic life and leave others be?
Yesterday BM claimed Trump would be tougher on Russia than Biden, ignoring the facts. Trump has praised Putin, met secretly with him, and wants to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. There is much evidence in the Mueller Report that he and his supporters requested and accepted help from Russia in his election victory. ““Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing.”
In addition, in 2018, Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine in an attempt to pressure Zelenskyy into finding dirt on Biden. Currently, he and his supporters are the ones calling loudly to cut military aid to Ukraine.
Again, the hard right seems lost in their own fantastical universe, disregarding facts, unable to think critically, and believing whatever suits them.
BM continues criticizing those who insult other posters, not recognizing the absurdity of doing this while insulting them.
Marincic: Are you related to George Santos?
Trump had to feel the sting of being laughed at as Matt Gaetz, who nominated him, cast the only vote for him as House Speaker. What a LOSER.
Anyone who hated NYS as much as lgb and had an ounce of integrity and common sense would have packed his bags and left for “greener passages” long ago.
There is no end to far right wrong-headedness and hypocrisy.
I’m sad, mad, discouraged and disgusted. A large enough percentage of republican leaders in the United States are fighting democrats, democracy, the majority of Americans, and themselves, for whatever demented reasons they may have, to the point of putting us on the brink ruining America.
If we don’t stop electing these fringe psychotic whack-jobs, (where are the adults in that room?) who are incapable of chewing gum and walking at the same time, let alone running a government, where will we end up as a nation?
The Republican toilet needs to be flushed.
Keep up the cheering section lgb, steve, bill and the likes.
Door-knobs are a good substitute for silicone breast implants. – Shredded newspaper when recycled, if processed back into newspapers, will exactly repete the history of the original news. (Christians realize this when they wanted to be born again.) – If you place a lit candle down on the floor than briskly walk away from it, you’ll be moving faster than light. – If you masturbate you’ll go blind. You probably already knew that one.
“Funny you call it all lies but the fact / truth is there. I will continue to post the truth on this page”
Yours truly,
lets-go-no-brain-don
I have stayed away for quite some time. Comeback and its the same old same old.
If both of you can’t admit that both parties are ridiculous- between Trump, 1/6, Santos, Biden/Harris train wreck, Pelosi, Schumer flip flopping, and our corrupt NYS politicians – wow if this country doesn’t need an overhaul and term limits I don’t know what does.
M vendetti that’s why we vote we don’t do coups.
Presidential medals will be handed out shortly to our democratic heros including freeman and Moss . What an honor. Liars gotta bray and they have been
J Venditti–and here you go again with your same old same old. It´s crystal clear that the gop is collapsing and the dems are united. They are NOT equal!
I don´t know what train wreck you´re talking about when the Biden/Harris administration passed so many bills helping the American people–SEVEN bipartisan in only 2 years.
Biden, McConnell and bipartisan governors just got together in Kentucky to celebrate the bridge connecting KT and OH. Think 45 could have done that when he claimed infrastructure was coming every week?
The job report today was over 223,000 for Dec, exceeding expectations with unemployment down to 3.5%. Biden is slowly but surely sewing our tattered nation and foreign relations back together. He is dealing with the border after waiting to see what would happen with Title 42.
Yes, we have high inflation and other problems. Do you seriously think the House gop are going to help solve problems?
Look at the state of the House right now. It´s complete and utter CHAOS and it has nothing to do with the democrats!
Mr. Vendetti, in your world, I presume, there is no difference between a kid who steals a candy bar and a man who mugs and robs people. They’re both thieves.
Welcome back, Joe.
Yep, it’s still a democracy. It ain’t pretty, never will be. Certainly not as long as one faction doesn’t think democracy’s right for their America.
At least we know who’s not working with the Russians. That still matters.
Mr. Vendetti why is it you republicans try to include the democrats when your party does something stupid? Can’t you just say your party is acting like idiots and leave it at that? Trying to justify your party’s misgivings with false equivalencies against democrats makes you look foolish and insincere
That’s the plan, Mr. Zanger.
Starting next year, Kathy Hochul’s going to start collecting bodies and plowin’ them under at farms in the Schoharie Valley. Then, thanks to a huge contract with Stewart’s, they’ll be collected and processed into roller wieners coming soon to a Stewart’s or a community event near you!
All part of AOC’s Green New Deal and it’s all Governor Hochul can think about!
.
.
/s, just in case.
Chuck D–I appreciate the humor, lmao!
Well played Republicans! Well played right-wingers!
MAGA!
~~~~~~~
“…of the 20 lawmakers who, as of this writing, have voted against McCarthy, 17 were endorsed by Trump in 2022. Five of them are freshmen — these are people who are part of Trump’s remaking of the Republican Party. Arizona’s Eli Crane, for example, is a former contestant on the business reality show “Shark Tank,” where he pitched bottle openers made of dummy .50-caliber bullets. (“Shoot open some bottles in the manliest way possible,” says an ad for the product.) Florida’s Anna Paulina Luna, an ally of the Trump die-hard Matt Gaetz, is a veteran and former swimsuit model who built a career as a conservative rabble-rouser, most recently running Hispanic outreach for the right-wing outfit Turning Point USA. These people seem to be crafting brands as much as political careers, meaning they benefit from high drama and have little need to work their way through Republican institutions.”
“The movement these characters are part of — one McCarthy hoped would carry him to power — isn’t simply ideological. It’s also a set of defiant, paranoid, anti-system attitudes, and a version of politics that prioritizes showboating over legislating. That’s why McCarthy has found himself unable to negotiate with the holdouts. There are no real policy stakes, no concessions he can make on issues. The anti-McCarthy faction’s demands are largely about power and visibility, and whenever he meets those demands, they move the goal posts.”
-Michelle Goldberg, 1/4/2023
so refreshing to read the fact filled letters today. keep up he good work.
liars I know you’ll keep lying you cant help yourselves
Chuck, It’s a sad state of affairs when you have to acknowledge sarcasm after your post. The reality is, what you posted is no more outlandish than many other conspiracy beliefs:
Pedophile rings under pizza parlors lead by top democrats.- MTG’s Jewish space lasers.- Holocaust never happened.- The CIA had a hand in JFK‘s assassination. – The moon landing was fake.-Mass shootings like Sandy Hook didn’t happen.- COVID-19 was about population control.
Got to love the MAGA whatevers. (No words to describe them.)
Lou, it’s just acknowledgement this is a public forum and you can’t take too much for granted. It’s the righties who come here unaware that not everyone’s going to lap up their night-terrors as reality and their finger-pointing as anything other than confessions.
Truth comes to those who question themselves, not to Republicans.
Lou, I was responding to their insults. You keep trying though….
Look at you all attacking Joe Vendetti a moderate DEMOCRAT… You all call them fringe republicans but you are all the fringe democrats, you align yourselves with AOS and their type which has taken over the moderate democrat party. As a Republican I miss Joe Vendetti on here he brought common sense and reasonable to this insane asylum.
To be read as: “Joe gave me some slack for my dishonesty and delusions (sniff, sob)”.
Bill, try and understand, just because you say something in your mind that it’s not necessary the way it is. In your case we’re probably talking upwards of 90% of what you think and then say.
You constantly come out of the shoot insulting people. More often than not you’re not responding to anyone’s insults.
Mr Restifo your very existence seems to enrage Big BM comical!