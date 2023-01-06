Letters to the Editor Friday, Jan. 6 – Three from readers in Schenectady, Charlton and Broadalbin

Article Audio:

Human composting is a sickening idea



How sick are our governor and legislative members to allow composting of human bodies (“State OKs human composting law; 6th in US to do so”) in the Jan. 1 Gazette.

I find this sick, and these people should resign or be impeached for mental illness.

Al Zanger

Schenectady

How will GOP rule under the Big Lie



Now that everyone is familiar with what the Big Lie was, I can’t help but wonder what will happen in the House when the new Congress convenes.

The GOP, hoping to avoid a new moniker, like POT (Party of Trump), now needs to deal with the Little Lies, the fabricated resume that got Republican George Santos of Long Island elected to represent the part of New York that spawned POTUS 45. How shameful but how entertaining to watch and speculate.

Perhaps they can buy his resignation with a new job, creating a party platform.

Thomas P. Herrmann

Charlton

Grateful to people who paid for meals



To the people who paid for the wonderful meals my cousin and I enjoyed at Scotia’s Jade Bistro on New Year’s Eve, thank you!

What a nice surprise to close out the old year.

In the new year, I resolve to pay your random act of kindness forward.

Cindy G. Livingston

Broadalbin

