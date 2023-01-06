New Year’s Day water main break to cost city $30k

SARATOGA SPRINGS- The city will have to foot a $30,000 bill after Department of Public Works crews worked to fix a major water main break around Excelsior and East avenues that began early New Year’s Day.

The break led to a boil water advisory that was lifted Tuesday afternoon.

Department of Public Works Commissioner Jason Golub said labor costs will total $7,470.

Other costs come from pumps to repair the break and 44 tons of gravel to cover the area after repairs, which will total $5,500.

“We still need to pave the road which will take some time due to winter conditions,” Golub said.

The majority of the costs will come from the city purchasing 78,120 bottles of water, which were distributed to city residents on Monday at Saratoga Springs High School while the boil water advisory was still in effect.

Forty-three of the pallets were purchased from DeCrescente Distributing Company while 3.5 loads were donated by Saratoga Eagle Sales & Services.

“We gave a bunch to the school district as well that we will invoice them for,” Golub said.

Golub said he suspects that the line, a major artery of Saratoga Springs’ water infrastructure, had succumbed to old age. The DPW recently replaced piping on North Broadway that was more than 90 years old.

Over the years, water main breaks typically affect small portions of Spa City. The last boil water advisory to affect the whole city was in early July 2021, causing major disruption to businesses on the eve of Independence Day weekend.

In 2023, the DPW expects to upgrade water mains on both State and Alger streets and potentially those on Clinton Street.

Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim believes that the Jan. 1 break makes the case for the city to receive more federal and state water infrastructure grants.

