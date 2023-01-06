Schenectady man charged in robbery at liquor store, troopers say

RENSSELAER COUNTY – A Schenectady man has been charged in connection with a robbery at a Rensselaer County liquor store, New York State Police said Friday.

Elijah Gholson, 31, of Schenectady, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant charging him with third-degree robbery and fourth-degree grand larceny, felonies.

The incident happened the evening of Sept. 13 at Plaza Discount Wines & Liquors in Brunswick, police said.

Troopers responded there for a report of a robbery. They soon determined the victim had just made a purchase when Gholson forcibly took the victim’s wallet and fled, police said. Gholson was later identified with the assistance of the Capital Region Crime Analysis Center and the Schenectady Police Department, police said.

Gholson was processed, arraigned and returned to the Schenectady County Jail, where he was being held on unrelated charges, police said.

