Schenectady man stole snow blowers from Halfmoon Home Depot, Lowes, troopers say

HALFMOON – A Schenectady man has been arrested, accused of stealing five snow blowers from the Halfmoon Lowes recently and is suspected of additional thefts, New York State Police said Friday.

Bryan S. Pallone, 35, of Schenectady, was also wanted on 20 outstanding warrants, police said. He now faces one count each of third-degree and fourth-degree grand larceny, police said.

The investigation began the morning of Nov. 16, when troopers received a report from the Halfmoon Home Depot that five snow blowers had been stolen from the business early Nov. 12, police said.

Then, on Dec. 12, the Halfmoon Lowes reported the theft of two snow blowers there, police said.

The investigation then led to Pallone as the person responsible for both thefts, police said.

Pallone was located at the Schenectady County Jail and brought for processing. He was arraigned and returned to the Schenectady County Jail on unrelated charges.

