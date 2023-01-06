Schenectady proceeds with ARPA funding rollout

SCHENECTADY — The City of Schenectady is continuing with the rollout of the $25.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding that the city council dispersed to 33 projects over the summer.

During the council’s Finance Committee meeting on Jan. 3, Schenectady Corporation Counsel Andrew Koldin told the board that draft agreements would be sent out this week to ARPA recipients without contingencies tied to their projects that are strictly providing programming services to the city and will not require infrastructure funding.

Seven of the approved projects include contingencies in which the funding recipients must secure additional money from outside sources in order to receive the city funding.

The city previously dispatched letters to all recipients delineating the process by which they will receive their funding.

“There was a checklist sent with the letter requesting certain documentation so that we can have certain things in hand and ready to go, even for those organizations that have contingencies related to raising other funds,” Koldin said during the meeting.

The approved projects include $2.5 million for the construction of the Capital Region Aquatic Center and $350,000 for the funding revitalization of the Oregon Avenue and Michigan Avenue Little League fields.

“Some of the organizations have provided us with all of the documentation, so it will be easier for us to enter into those agreements sooner rather than later for those that do not have contingencies,” Koldin told the council. “Some of them have not submitted their documentation that was requested.”

Following the Jan. 3 meeting, Council President Marion Porterfield said she hoped the ARPA funds could be distributed more expeditiously.

“I’m glad that it’s happening now, but I’d just like to see it happen more quickly,” she said. “I know that part of it is staffing and I know that it’s a process that we’re undertaking. So the staff has to do this on top of what they’re already doing. However, there are timelines attached to this funding, so we have to keep that in mind and make sure that we’re moving as quickly as possible so that we’re not putting the people we have allocated the funds to in a position where we’re not getting the contracts out quick enough for them to do that.”

City Councilman Carl Williams asked during the Jan. 3 meeting if the city could provide updates to organizations that were not selected for ARPA funding on the status of their projects.

“Generally speaking, we don’t say ‘Here’s how you can improve your application,’” Porterfield replied. “That’s a huge lift.”

In December, advocates for the refurbishment of the Central Park casino appeared before the board in hopes of reviving an ARPA proposal that was not selected by the board which would have seen the vacant site converted into an environmental center.

“That’s the only group I’ve seen come to a council meeting so far to ask for that,” Porterfield said.

