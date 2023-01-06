Sports briefs: Turnbull named Siena Associate Athletic Director

Craig Turnbull is returning to his alma mater.

Turnbull, a 1987 Siena graduate, was named the college’s Associate Athletic Director for External Relations on Friday.

“We are fortunate to have someone with Craig’s experience as a sports management professional and his knowledge of Siena to join our staff,” Siena Athletic Director John D’Argenio said in a press release. “Engaging with our students, fans, donors and future friends of Siena is critical to providing our student athletes and coaches with a positive environment in which they can learn and be successful.”

Turnbull returns to Siena following three years as the Associate AD for Development at the University at Albany, where he developed and implemented strategies to secure funding for the Great Danes athletics department.

“Siena has been a part of my life for nearly 40 years,” Turnbull said. “I thank John for providing me with this wonderful opportunity to lead a team and be a part of some exciting projects that will generate support for the Siena Athletics community.”

Turnbull spent 20 years in the professional sports industry, serving as the Senior Vice President of Marketing, Communications, & Sponsorship Sales for Olympia Entertainment and the Detroit Red Wings and as the Vice President of Brand Management for Palace Sports & Entertainment & the Detroit Pistons.

Prior to his stay in Detroit, Turnbull worked as the Assistant AD for Development at the University of Maine, as Siena’s Director of Alumni Relations and Assistant Director of Development and as the Assistant to the Director for Athletic Development & Assistant Baseball Coach at the University of Connecticut.

NYRA GENERATES ALL-SOURCES HANDLE OF OVER $2 BILLION

The New York Racing Association announced Friday that its 2022 race meets conducted at Aqueduct Racetrack, Belmont Park and Saratoga Race Course generated an all-sources handle of $2,321,863,828.

The year was highlighted by the summer meet at historic Saratoga Race Course, where all-sources wagering surged to a record $878,211,963 in 2022, eclipsing the previous high-water mark by nearly eight percent. In addition, the 2022 summer meet generated average daily handle of $21,955,299, which is the highest such figure in the history of Saratoga.

Categories: College Sports, Siena College, Sports