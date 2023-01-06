St. Johnsville lumber company pays penalty for unattended fire that spread, DEC says

Article Audio:

ST. JOHNSVILLE – A St. Johnsville lumber company has paid a penalty for an unattended fire that burned out of control, the state Department of Environmental Conservation said this week.

The incident happened Nov. 7 and the company’s owner paid the penalty Dec. 14, the DEC said.

The company lad left a pile of waste slab wood burning overnight Nov. 7 and the fire spread, requiring the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and local fire department to contain it, the DEC said.

An environmental conservation officer spoke with the company’s owner and the owner took responsibility for leaving the fire unattended, the DEC said. The company was not identified in a DEC officer activity list released.

The officer explained the state’s open burning laws and ticketed the owner, the DEC said.

The owner appeared in St. Johnsville Town Court and accepted a plea to one count of illegal disposal of solid waste, a violation, and paid a fine of $1,500, with a $90 surcharge, the DEC said.

